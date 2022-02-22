Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Currently, learning English in a fun way is possible thanks to the use of technology. Do you like binge-watching your favorite shows? So, you can’t miss the opportunity to practice the language while learning vocabulary and following entertaining stories. These are the best Netflix series to improve your level of English.

For beginners: Friends

If you are a beginner, Friends is one of the best series to improve your level of English. Chances are, you’ve already seen episodes of this sitcom that became a ’90s classic. Even if you haven’t, the series has dialogue that’s simple and storylines that are easy to follow. In case you don’t know, it’s a comedy that takes place in New York and follows the lives of six friends in their twenties. It will not cost you much to understand the dialogues and learn expressions that are used a lot in American English. In addition, the protagonists play word games that will help you improve your knowledge of the language.

Another series for beginners: The crown

Do you like dramas more? The crown is one of the best series to improve British English. The series tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and follows the early years of her rule. The conversations are formal, so you will have the opportunity to learn to communicate in an environment that requires more seriousness.

For intermediate level: House of cards

House of cards is a very intriguing series that describes the current political situation in the United States. If you are interested in this type of topic, you will find in this series a good opportunity to internalize specific vocabulary and everyday expressions. It is precisely the political jargon that requires you to have an intermediate level, since it will be very difficult for you to follow the dialogues if you know very little English. The story of House of cards focuses on a marriage that tries to dethrone the current president to take office. Although it is fiction, the characters have a good use of language and offer many expressions that you can use in everyday life.

For advanced level: Grey’s anatomy

With more than 15 seasons on the air, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most successful medical series of recent times. The story tells the story of Meredith Gray in her quest to become a surgeon general. However, the plot also intertwines the stories of other doctors and aspiring surgeons. Of course, the series is full of scientific vocabulary, so it requires you to have an advanced level of English. However, Grey’s Anatomy focuses a lot on the personal lives of the protagonists, which gives you the opportunity to learn phrases and expressions to communicate with other people in very different situations. Regarding medicine, numerous complex cases are presented that have happened in real life and that offer a wide range of medical terms that you can learn to improve your level of English.

