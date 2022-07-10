The best narrative games for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

On Android you can find a large number of games of any genre. There are excellent open world titles, an extensive catalog of offline video games, multiple fighting games and many more that we have been reviewing in recent weeks. In addition, there is also narrative games highly entertaining that offer something new to the user.

Narrative titles are fun and relaxing, mechanics are stripped down to the bare essentials.

Here we will say which are the best narrative games of the moment. They are very well done, they are supported by a remarkable history and the graphics have been carefully taken care of. It will not matter which of them you download, since they will make you have a good time.

– Ace Attorney: there are four versions of this game on Android, all of them made by Capcom, so that’s great news. This is a mystery drama series about Phoenix Wright, a lawyer who solves all sorts of cases and therefore has many enemies.

– Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition: It may be one of the best narrative games for Android in 2022. It follows the story of some children trapped in Hope’s Peak, who, in order to escape from that place, must murder one of their classmates to get away with it. It is a plot full of twists and unexpected and surprising things.

– Florence: we arrive at a visual novel where the protagonist, Florence, is trapped by her routine. This changes when she meets Krish, a person who will make her grow, mature and see life differently. The mechanics of the game are impeccable, the same with the artistic section.

– Gray: it is mainly focused on puzzles, but it has elements of narrative games. The goal is to help Gris so that he can connect with the world around him, his emotions and reality. There is no pressure in the gameplay, so each person can play at their own pace.

– Life is Strange (two games): a video game created by Squeare Enix that impresses in all aspects. The plot is solid, the graphics are very good and the mechanics are entertaining, you couldn’t ask for more. Players will have to make decisions, and if everything turns out to be a disaster, they will be able to rewind time. It’s worth checking out!

