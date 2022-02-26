Tech NewsAppsJuegos

The best multiplayer mobile games

By: Brian Adam

we all like it better play with our friends or with other players. Luckily, in recent years the app stores have been filled with multiplayer games with which we can enjoy side by side with other players, or face them in epic battles.

Multiplayer games allow us to enjoy in company, whether with friends, family or with other players around the world.

For all those who enjoy playing with other players, here is a list of some of the best multiplayer games for Android and iOS.

-“Call of Duty: Mobile” (Android and iOS): Call of Duty is one of the sagas of war games most appreciated by players. With “CoD Mobile” it introduces player versus player confrontation on mobile phones, with an agile, fun first-person shooter, with many game modes and great rewards.

-“Ask” (Android and iOS): Now that «Wordle» has become the game of reference, lovers of thinking games can enjoy «Trivia Crack», a multiplayer game with a dynamic of questions and answers, similar to what we found in Trivial Pursuit. The goal is to answer as many questions as possible and collect all the colored cheeses.

-“Brawl Stars” (Android and iOS): One of the favorite games for lovers of «Player versus Player» (PVP) games. It is a game of battles between players, of three minutes each, in which we can choose a wide variety of characters, each with unique movements and weapons. Fun and with many rewards to unlock.

-“Clash of Clans” (Android and iOS): Another game that has become a mass phenomenon, although it has several years behind it. It is a strategy game in which we will have to create a village, form a clan together with other players, create an army and compete in battles against other clans and players from all over the world.

-“PUBG Mobile” (Android and iOS): With more than two years behind it, this is still one of the favorite “Battle Royale” of PVP lovers. It is one of the games with the best graphics that we can find on mobile phones and it allows us to participate in immense battles, with up to 100 players, on very large maps.

-“HearthStone” (Android and iOS): A collectible card game inspired by the famous multiplayer role-playing game “World of Warcraft”. It is a card game in which we have to use tactics and strategies to beat other players. We must win games to unlock new cards and new envelopes.

-“Fortnite” (Android and iOS): If we have talked about «PUBG» and «Call of Duty» we cannot leave aside «Fortnite«, the game that has put «Battle Royale» type games on the world scene. The dynamic is very similar to that of PUBG, you fight with up to 100 players on large maps, where only one can remain. A very fun game with a huge amount of objects to unlock.

