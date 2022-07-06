The best multiplayer games on Android

Android is full of great multiplayer titles. MMO, MOBA, FPS, strategy… there’s everything and it’s sometimes hard to find your way around! Here are the editorial recommendations, we have tried to vary the pleasures to satisfy everyone. Whether you’re a hadcore player or a casual player, there’s something for everyone!

What to play on your smartphone? It is sometimes difficult to make a choice in front of the plethoric offer of titles on the PlayStore. Do not panic, we are here to guide you.

In this folder, we have selected a few games that are worth checking out. However, we have imposed one condition on ourselves: it has to be a multiplayer game. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing against friends or strangers you meet on the net, the important thing is that you’re not alone.

Of course, this selection is subjective and above all not exhaustive. We also tried to vary the genres. Do not hesitate to give your favorite games in the comments if they are not in this ranking. Let’s go !

Diablo Immortal

This is THE nomadic game of the moment. Diablo is available on mobile in a revised and corrected version to adapt to the format. Be careful, we don’t have a discount game here, but a real AAA part of the saga. Playfully, the title is a success. Alone or with friends, it’s fun like crazy to smash the world in packs of twelve.

Be careful, Diablo Immortal is certainly free to download, but it has an economic system that constantly asks you to put your hand in your pocket. However, it is entirely possible to have fun alone or with friends for hundreds of hours without spending a penny. Besides, we strongly advise you not to buy anything in the online store.

League of Legends Wild Rift

You were angry in front of League of Legends on PC? Do the same in front of your smartphone! The famous MOBA also available on mobile.

The rules are the same as the basic game, but things have been adapted to the nomadic format. Thus, the characters are less complex to handle (touch requires) and the matches are shortened. Allow about 20 minutes per “game”. A playful success… but watch your nerves!

APEX Legends Mobile

EA’s Battle Royale made a breakthrough in the world of mobile. Again, we are in a Battle Royale. The rule is simple: only one survivor at the end of the game! The work on the mobile version is exemplary. EA has perfectly transcribed the nervousness of the basic title. Something to have fun for a long time!

Note that other Battle Royales are available on Android, such as PUBG or the timeless Fortnite (the latter is absent from the PlayStore, you have to go through the site).

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty saga also has its mobile game. Of excellent quality, this version will allow you to face your friends or strangers in death matches.

Again, a lot of work has been done on handling and each part is pleasant. Be careful, you still have to have a reasonably good phone to play in good conditions.

KingdomMaker

Not all of us want a big action game. Sometimes all you need is to relax with a game of strategy. There’s a shovelful on the PlayStore and one of them is Kingdom Maker.

We chose this one because it’s one of the newest. It arrives on a very competitive market and must therefore have arguments to convince the players. It gives the possibility of creating his kingdom and founding his own dynasty. There is obviously a multi dimension, since you can pact with other players and wage wars hand in hand. Beware of betrayals!

Asphalt 9: Legends

Is it still necessary to present Asphalt, the king of racing games on Android? It is a safe bet for the platform in addition to being a technical demo each time.

The ninth episode does not change the formula: a car, a circuit, competitors… it’s up to you to come first. If it appears in this ranking, it is because Asphalt 9 necessarily offers a multiplayer dimension.

Runescape

Impossible to talk about multiplayer games without mentioning the king genre in this field: the MMO. There are many on the PlayStore (Albion, Black Desert…), we had to make a choice and it was Runescape that had our favors.

If the MMO was a big family, Runescape would be the patriarch. Released in 2001, it is still very active today and regularly updated. Jagex has made it available on mobile, so it’s possible to play it everywhere! A really addictive title that has an involved and caring community. A classic.

Microsoft’s Game Pass

We cheat a bit for the latter. Game Pass is the Microsoft service that allows you to play to a whole bunch of games for a subscription. On mobile, the user has access to hundreds of titles via the cloud, including many multiplayer games! It also means that there are no more technical limits: even your tired old phone will be able to run Forza Horizon 5.

To enjoy games in the cloud, you have to pay a subscription of 13 euros per month. It may seem a little expensive, but the offer is really in line with the price.

