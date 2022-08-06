The best motorcycle games for Android

- Advertisement -

The catalog of is really extensive, it has a large number of varied and fun genres. It has great racing games that are very competitive and challenging, it provides memorable adventure titles, and the horror video games are not far behind, they are really scary. But there is more, if you are a lover, you are in luck, since we will review the best motorcycle games which has Android.

Motorcycle games have remarkable graphics and well-polished and complex driving mechanics.

There are many motorcycle games on the play store, but some of them are not worth your time. For this reason, here we have brought together the best of today so that you can download a title that will meet your expectations, it will give you many hours of entertainment.

– Royal Motorcycle: Known for being a very complete title, it is enough to mention that it offers more than 150 challenges, each one with its own complexity and purpose. In addition, it has 11 different types of motorcycles that can be fully customized. The gaming experience is smooth and the sound and speed feel are very realistic.

– Trial Xtreme 4: Here you will have to put your driving skills to the test, since you will have to maintain your balance and know how to control your speed. It is made to challenge you, best of all it provides a campaign mode and you can also play with your friends.

– Clan Race: we can describe it as a fun, addictive and difficult video game, this is why it is one of the best motorcycle games. It is very complete, it offers three types of races that fulfill what they promise. The PvP mode will allow you to compete against the best players on the planet. There are also group competitions that are divided into clans.

– Retro Highway: We have arrived at a title inspired by retro games from the 90s. The graphics look pixelated and the controls are very simple. But don’t get confused, the video game has several maps, challenges and tasks that you have to complete to advance. Best of all, you can compete with your friends.

– SBK16: It is one of the most complete because it has four different modes, which are Quick Race, Championship, Time Attack and Test Ride. It is a GP motorcycle simulator that works very well, it has a challenging learning curve, correctly controlling the motorcycle will not be easy.