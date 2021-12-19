The best mobiles that will arrive in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With the new year about to enter, and with smartphones as one of the gifts preferred by many, there will be terminals that do not have time to ask this month in the letter to Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men because will arrive in 2022, but in addition to birthdays, onomastics and anniversaries, some of these mobiles can become a star gift for the next Christmas.

In 2022 Apple, Samsung and OnePlus will introduce new and highly anticipated smartphones

The five most anticipated smartphones of the imminent new year 2022 are the following:

-Apple iPhone SE: It is the third generation of the Special Edition model with which Apple has already managed to “stuff” the processors of the latest generations of its models into terminals with a previous generation design on two occasions, thus offering high-level performance for a price more content, even if it is at the cost of the external appearance away from that of the iPhone of the current year.

The current iPhone SE (in the nomenclature no numbers are added to indicate the generation) starts from a price of € 489, so it is expected that the replacement will continue with that hallmark of this model of constituting a step to the entry to the brand. , both for benefits and for price. If the second generation arrived in 2020, four years after the first, now only two years will pass for an evolution that could incorporate a good number of technological innovations: A15 Bionic processor (like the one in the current iPhone 13), 5G connectivity and most likely FaceID facial recognition. In that case, it would become the first iPhone SE to incorporate it, also because, if it did, it would lose the front button and adopt the design of the iPhone XR, with notch at the top of a screen that would occupy the entire front. Apple could present this mobile around the spring of 2022.

-Apple iPhone 14: On this occasion, the terminal “of the year” of the Californian brand would once again offer different variations, although with the disappearance of the Mini version, which would not have had the expected sales neither in the two 12 nor in the 13 models. new version of the iPhone “not pro” with larger screen size. The result is that there would be two models with a 6.1-inch screen (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two models with a 6.7-inch screen (iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max).

It would also allow an iPhone with a larger screen size to be available to those who do not need the more powerful features of the pro Max model (such as the triple rear lens or the LIDAR sensor) or have a more contained budget. The Pro and Pro Max versions would have a 48 megapixel rear camera, which means quadrupling the current 12 megapixels of the iPhone 13 Pro. Finally, and in terms of design, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models could lose the notch and present in the upper part of the screen only the hole for the front camera lens. Apple would present the new iPhone 14s at its usual fall event, which usually takes place in September or October.

-OnePlus 10 Pro: The brand continues to open a gap between the two leaders (Apple and Samsung), especially since the arrival of its Pro line, a premium range that will increase in 2022 with the OnePlus 10 Pro model. Among the novelties that could include, according to some leaks, would be the redesign of the camera, which would include three lenses as in the OnePlue 9 PPro model, but with a look that is very similar to the quad-lens system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It would have a 6.7-inch screen with an AMOLED resolution of 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 5000 mAh battery and a storage capacity of 128 GB or 256 GB. OnePlus would present this mobile throughout the first half of 2022.

-Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: With this terminal Samsung could solve some of the problems of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in relation to the S-Pen stylus, since unlike the Note it is an accessory that not only did not come with the terminal but it did not have the practical hollow to house it once used.

Some leaks suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have this hole to house the S-Pen stylus, which would also come as an accessory included with the mobile itself. This would make this smartphone a Very interesting option for the most loyal users of the Galaxy Note. As for the camera, this terminal could come with a continuous optical zoom system, which would allow to improve the change between different focal lengths. Samsung would present the Galaxy S22 Ultra around the month of March.

-Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: With an acronym that stands for “Fan Edition”, it is the version with a more affordable price of Samsung’s Galaxy S line, models that offer a high value in exchange for a contained price.

This includes 5G wireless connectivity, remarkable power processors (Snapdragon 888) and a multi-lens system in the rear camera, which would have resolutions of 32, 12 and 8 megapixels. It would have a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2740 × 1080 pixels. Samsung would present this terminal in January 2022 and according to some sources it would only go on sale in Europe.

