The best mobiles so far in 2022

Despite the fact that we have already reviewed the best mobile phones that will arrive in 2022, the truth is that the industry does not stop and there are new models to consider right now due to their performance. There are smartphones for all types of audiences, small and efficient phones, optimal cheap mobiles and much more. Likewise, there are now certain smartphones on the market that cannot be overlooked for everything they offer.

A premium mobile is synonymous with excellent cameras and a power capable of running the most demanding apps and games.

Here we will give a list of the best that has come out so far, those smartphones that have the ability to offer a first-rate user experience in all sections. If you want to have a great phone, any one you choose from this list will meet your expectations.

–iPhone 13: a classic from any catalog, not on a whim, but because it does have first-rate features. It has a new A15 Bionic chip, an OLED screen, 128 GB of internal storage and compatibility with all 5G networks. It is a phone that performs any activity at the speed of light, it is optimized in all sections. Also, their cameras are some of the best on the market right now. We were testing the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

– Google Pixel 6 Pro: For starters, its design is amazing as it is minimalistic and very slim. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 12 GB of RAM and incorporates 3 cameras with magnificent performance. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a phone that complies in all sections, in addition, a great point in favor is that it has Google’s own customization layer, which is extremely fast and fluid.

– Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3: If you don’t want a big and heavy mobile, this Samsung model is what you are looking for. Arguably one of the best foldable phones of 2022, it goes from a pocketable 4.2-inch to a 6.7-inch with a Full HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s waterproof, supports all 5G networks and inside it has a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

– OnePlus Nord N20 5G: For the days that run, we are facing a compact mobile with a 6.4-inch Full HD OLED screen. We have put it on this list because its quality-price ratio is one of the best on the market. It features a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 6GB of RAM, a combination that will run any game or app thrown at it.

– Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: We have reached one of the best mobiles, it has a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that looks luxurious. The new Galaxy S22 Plus have cameras that take memorable photos that are perfect for any social network. It should not be forgotten that the update support is perfect, ensuring up to four generations of updates to the Android operating system.