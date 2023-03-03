5G News
The best mobiles of MWC23, with their corresponding video

The best mobiles of MWC23, with their corresponding video

Published on

Published on

By Brian Adam
The Mobile World Congress 2023 has returned to what it was years ago. The pandemic left its mark in 2022, but this 2023 has shown a lot of innovation, and not only in the world of mobile phones.

Undoubtedly, it has been an important event for lovers of mobile technology, since numerous innovations in the world of smartphones have been presented, so below, we present a selection of the devices that have stood out the most at this fair. , as well as the most relevant characteristics of each of them.

realme gt3

Realme has unveiled its Realme GT3, a mid-range device that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a triple-camera setup. The highlight of this device is its 240W super fast charging, which allows you to charge the phone in just a few minutes.

xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi company has presented its new high-end model, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, at MWC 2023. This device has a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ultra-fast charging and, in addition, a camera with a 1-inch sensor. inch. Thanks to its collaboration with Leica, the image quality it offers is excellent.

Honor Magic5 Pro

The Honor brand has presented its Honor Magic5 Pro, a device that has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 120Hz screen and fast charging. But the most remarkable thing is its camera system, made up of three 50MP cameras each. In this way, excellent image quality is achieved in any situation.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a very stylish foldable phone that features a relatively large 3.26-inch clamshell screen, allowing you to interact with the device when it’s closed. Also, when opened, it offers a wider and taller screen than other similar devices. It also has a large capacity battery and 44W fast charging.

Motorola Rizr

Motorola has introduced its Motorola Rizr, a concept device that features a roll-up screen. This device folds into a 5-inch size, similar to the iPhone 13 Mini, and unfolds to become a 6.5-inch screen. While this device is not yet available in the market, its roll-up screen technology can be a major breakthrough in the smartphone industry.

Great devices that will set the trend of what we will see in the coming months.

