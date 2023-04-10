The best mobile war games

- Advertisement -

The war games for mobiles represent one of the genres with the greatest variety of titles in application stores. Many of the available options are great references to the best action games. Especially since they usually belong to the category of best games with 3D graphics and due to their gameplay they manage to immerse you in real battlefields.

In addition to console graphics and a tendency to be realistic, some war titles also feature very well thought out storylines.

Also, war games are a great alternative if FPS titles appeal to you or if you are a lover of history. And, as you can see in the following selection, most of them are inspired by the events of World War II. So, with these recommendations you will be able to put all your strategic capacity to the test on the battlefield.

The best war battle games for mobile

–Warpath: magnificent strategy video game inspired by the Second World War in which you will be able to fight on the beaches of Normandy and the eastern front. In Warpath you start with a small militia that grows in power and size as you accumulate achievements.

–March of Empires: War of Lords: is set in medieval times and is one of the best developed titles by Gameloft to date. March of Empires is a role-playing game in which you can choose between different armies made up of heroes and historical figures. The goal is to capture castles while unlocking special powers and abilities.

–Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade: Developed by LilithGames, it is a game where you choose to be the leader of one of the 12 available civilizations. The objective is to defeat your adversaries to lead your civilization on the path to greatness. The most interesting thing is that you face other players in real time with the world map as the battlefield.

– Frontline Commando: D-Day: another of the titles that use the events of World War II as a central theme. This game stands out for its impressive console graphics. Also, Frontline Commando takes realism to another level. Since it offers the possibility of using weapons and strategies that were used in the greatest war event of the 20th century.

– Weapon Tactics– It is a typical turn-based war game where you have to complete main story missions and other side quests. The game allows you to choose four different warriors to fight melee battles and move your soldiers as you prefer.

– World of Tanks: Blitz: its premise is quite simple, control armored vehicles in online multiplayer battles in which you must destroy the bases of your enemies. Beyond the above, the most interesting element of this very well-crafted title is that the fighting obeys the physics of real life.