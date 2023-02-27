The best mobile shooter games [2023]

- Advertisement -

The shooters, also called FPS for the acronym in English of «First Person Shooter» (first-person shooter) or simply «shooting games», have made their way among the most downloaded games for smartphones, thanks to the continuous improvement of the most cutting-edge mobile phones on the market, which incorporate chips and processors capable of offering graphics that have nothing to envy to those of a computer.

Shooters allow players to face each other in free-for-all free-for-all battles, where only one player can remain standing.

The mobile shooter They are made for lovers of adrenaline and explosions. Fortunately, smartphones have a good catalog in this genre, these titles absorb a lot of action video games and adventure games, although they can also have a bit of puzzles and puzzles to increase the challenge.

This type of game, like collectible card games, has millions of followers and some of the most recognized franchises in the video game world such as “Doom” or “Call of Duty”. For lovers of these shooting games with devilish and fun dynamics, these are some of the best you can find for mobile phones:

–Dom: a classic that cannot be missing on a list like this. This is the first Doom that marked a generation, there you will relive this adventure full of violence, lethal weapons and extremely strong enemies that will test your aim, patience and knowledge of the scenery.

– Standoff 2: it’s inspired by the gameplay of Counter Strike, which is good news. You will have to cross the map to eliminate your rivals, you have to come up with a good plan to avoid falling down, in addition to requiring good aim. It should be noted that the design of weapons and the variety is satisfactory.

–Dead Effect 2: We come to an FPS game where you will have to face zombies. It has elements of terror and suspense, there are very dark areas that you will have to go through carefully so as not to fall into an ambush, this is a good thing because not everything is about shooting and running. In addition, its story mode is rewarding, well narrated and interesting.

–Critical Ops: another Counter Strike-like video game well maintained by its developers. There are updates for each season, it has an excellent battle pass, several mini-games and a multiplayer that will match fast and without slowdowns. The Critical Ops community is quite large, the title has more than 96 million downloads.

– Modern Combat 5: mobile FPS: You can choose between 10 classes of soldiers, the classic sniper, assault and maurader are present. It offers an entertaining campaign mode, online play, and PvE. It also has several events a month, which helps the game feel fresh, constantly bringing new things.

–Into the Dead 2: If you are tired of PvP shooters then this game is for you. It focuses on the plot of the zombie apocalypse where you will have to survive to save your family. In addition to the story mode, it has daily and special events and features multiple endings. Best of all, it can be played offline.

-“Call of Duty: Mobile” (Android and iOS): The move to mobile from the legendary Activision shooter franchise obtained a whopping 100 million downloads during the first week of its launch. A game about which there is little to explain, with a dynamic that is essentially the same as the console version, with nice and well-configured controls, as well as a very complete Battle Royale mode. Its biggest drawback is that it has quite high requirements, so a fairly new mobile is needed.

-“PUBG Mobile” (Android and iOS): Another old acquaintance for lovers of shooting games and one of those that started the fever for Battle Royale. Again, this is a hardware-demanding game, as a minimum of 2 GB of RAM is required. A game of free-for-all free-for-all battles, with realistic weapons and a vast setting.

-“Fortnite” (Android): If you do not know or have not heard of “Fortnite” at this point, it is because you have spent the last three years inside a cave. The Epic Games shooter is based on a dynamic Battle Royale of all against all, in which only one player will be left standing at the end. The best thing about “Fortnite” is that it has challenges, unlockable skins, and a lot of extra content.

-“Warface: Global Operations” (iOS and Android): Another shooter that makes the leap from PC to mobile, with a very careful version. A free to play that stands out for its graphic section, as well as for the cooperative modes that allow you to complete missions with other players. More than 200 fully customizable weapons, unlockable skins and many maps.

-“Modern Combat Versus” (Android and iOS): Another Battle Royale, although in this case the battles are reduced to 4 participants and offers the possibility of creating your own team. The game has a lot of customization possibilities, as well as access to a wide variety of weapons and options.

-“Infinity Ops” (Android): Multiplayer and free to play FPS, which allows the player to choose between different types of characters (tank, assault, saboteur…) and several game modes (deathmatch, team duel, extreme or custom modes). Good graphics, easy controls and a huge variety of weapons, armor and accessories.