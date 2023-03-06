The best mobile RPG games [2023]

- Advertisement -

RPG games (Role Playing Game) are one of the genres most appreciated by video game fans. These are games that are usually extensive, in which the players take the role of a character or group of characters, who will have to improve gaining experience through combat or the fulfillment of missions.

Role-playing games allow players to lead their own adventures, improving their characters and traveling through vast fantasy worlds.

RPGs are appreciated in part for the number of hours of entertainment they offer, such as the ability to customize characters or the ability to freely explore the vast maps of fantasy worlds.

The genre stands out for the character progression in adventure. The user can create a character or control a predefined one, but throughout the adventure his statistics will improve based on the player’s decisions. Some RPGs have an open world and overarching stories, while others explore deeper plots.

- Advertisement -

The turn-based battles, puzzles or real-time action are added depending on the type of RPG. In this list, the user will find RPGs for all tastes, with highly varied combat mechanics. These are some of the best RPG games you can enjoy today:

-Atom RPG: A sci-fi game set in an alternate reality where a nuclear explosion in 1986 turns the Soviet Union into a wasteland. Players explore Soviet ruins as they unravel a dark conspiracy in over 60 hours of gameplay.

The title includes random combat, multiple dialogue options with other characters, and different ways to resolve conflicts. For fans of the Fallout saga.

- Advertisement -

-Genshin Impact: Available for Android and iOS, it is a free game although it has an online store where you can buy cosmetic items and some improvements. It has been the winner of the Google Play Best Game award in 2020 and is one of the most played multiplayer RPGs. The game takes the player on a tour of Teyvat in search of the answers from the Seven Elemental Gods. The world of Genshin Impact is huge and has many details to explore.

An anime fantasy world, with pretty sorceresses with colorful hair and Seven Goddesses with elemental powers that guide the fate of the heroines. The game is part of the open world genre, with a cell-shade graphic style and hundreds of alternatives to customize warriors and equip them for greater destructive power.

-Final Fantasy VII: A PlayStation classic that is available to download on Android, like many other Final Fantasy-like games for mobile phones. The developers at Square Enix have given it a slight graphic tweak to make the experience more polished, but the story and game mechanics remain intact. Explore the world of Gaia as you fight against the Shin-Ra company trying to deplete the planet’s energy.

- Advertisement -

Characters with mysterious backstories, an epic villain, and the turn-based combat that marked the golden age of classic RPG. Ideal to relive unique moments with Cloud and his friends.

-Knights of the Old Republic: One of the best adventures inspired by the Star Wars universe. Travel the universe as you make decisions that will determine your alignment with the light side or the dark side. Fight with lightsabers, futuristic weapons and travel in the fastest and most destructive spaceships in the galaxy. An ending with an incredible twist and combat that combines turns and action in real time for a different experience.

-Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent; Between the noNew licenses in the RPG world, Octopath Traveler is one of the most praised. It recaptures the basics of turn-based fighting and pixelated fantasy worlds, with anime looks and incredibly designed monsters.

Now there is also a mobile version, a title that works as a prequel and offers the possibility of following three different paths. Your character’s mission will be to gain control of the 8 divine rings, offering the possibility of learning more about the world of Octopath Traveler and its beginnings.

Other highly recommended RPG games

-“Runescape Mobile”: Runescape is a classic for mmorpg lovers and one of the longest running massive role-playing games out there, since it’s 20 years old. It offers great freedom to live the adventure in company or alone, travel the world and dedicate yourself to what you want, be it fighting or taking care of a farm.

-“Black Desert Mobile”: «Black Desert Online» is one of the most successful MMORPGs on PC and consoles, thanks to a unique game dynamic, with real-time battles and very attractive graphics. The mobile version, available for Android and iOS, allows players to choose between different character classes and fully customize their avatars. The game has a very large world, which grows with each update and offers almost infinite possibilities, with the possibility of dedicating yourself to fishing, cooking or taming horses.

-“Devil: Immortal”: Available for Android and iOS. This is the mobile iteration of Diablo, one of the most famous and played Action RPGs. Set between Diablo II and Diablo II, the player will be able to choose one of four available classes to explore the nightmarish realm of Sanctuary.

-«Blade&Soul: Revolution»: For Android and iOS, it is the mobile iteration of the popular MMORPG “Blade&Soul”. A high-quality game, with some impressive cinematics, which show us the story of Jinsoyun, a murderer.

-«Lineage II: Revolution»: Available on iOS and Android, this is the mobile version of one of the most classic MMORPGs out there. Players will be able to freely explore the world of Lineage II, alone or in company, as well as take part in real-time battles against 50 other players.

-“Pokemon Go”: The release of Pokemon Go for Android and iOS was a worldwide phenomenon. The mechanics, similar to the classic Pokémon games, consist of looking for monsters with our phone. The main feature of the game is that the Pokémon are displayed on a real map, with a 1:1 scale, which is updated in real time and shows where the monsters are, forcing the player to go to that point to capture them.

-“Toram Online”: Released in 2015 for iOS and Android, it is one of the most popular on Android. It is a massive role-playing game that stands out for its character creator, one of the most complex that exists. On the other hand, the world of “Toram Online” is very extensive, with many places to visit and explore.

-“V4”: This role-playing game for Android and iOS allows the player to choose between six different classes of demon hunters to fight in spectacular multiplayer battles. The game stands out for its speed and rhythm.

-“Final Fantasy”: For lovers of JRPGs (Japanese RPGs), in the Google Play Store it is possible to get hold of the great titles of the franchise. Unlike the rest of the titles on the list, which are free, these have a cost that ranges from €9 to €15 depending on the game. In this sense, it is possible to find the PlayStation classics “Final Fantasy VII, VIII and IX”, as well as older iterations, such as “Final Fantasy VI”.