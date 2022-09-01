The best mobile phones to play in 2022

- Advertisement -

Both iOS and Android have a large number of games and many of them are demanding on the smartphone. Such is the case of MOBA titles or some of the Battle Royale-type video games. For this reason, getting hold of the best to play This is a great idea, especially if you often play games on your phone and want them to perform at their best.

For the most demanding titles from the graphic point of view, you will need to have a powerful mobile that can handle them.

Here we will list some of the best gaming that you can buy right now. They stand out in the market for their power, which means that they are capable of running any video game without any problem, since they are made for it. Let us begin!

– Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: Without a doubt, it is one of the best phones for gaming. We say this because of its magnificent AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and HDR10 +. For its part, the chipset is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 18 GB of RAM, a real madness that will move any title smoothly.

- Advertisement -

– Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: One of its strong points is the QHD+ panel with a frequency of 120 Hz, everything looks just great there thanks to the high resolution. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will be able to run heavy applications and games without any problem.

– Red Magic 7S Pro: Although it is not the most famous brand on the market, it has done a great job with this smartphone. The AMOLED screen and 165 Hz are a first-rate combination that works great with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Not to mention that there is a model that has 18 GB of RAM.

- Advertisement -

– Xiaomi BlackShark 5 Pro: again, we find another AMOLED panel and 144 Hz that are designed for the world of gaming. Unlike other models, this Xiaomi has an improved cooling system that makes it possible to play for many hours without having to worry about the mobile. It should be noted that it offers a fast charge of 120 W.

- Advertisement -

– Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4: ideal for those who want a mobile with a huge screen. Being a folding phone, the panel reaches 7.6 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is worth mentioning that it has 12 GB of RAM, so no matter how heavy and demanding the game is, you will be able to with it without problems.