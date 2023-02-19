The best mobile note taking apps

- Advertisement -

Count on note taking apps on mobile it is always an advantage because you do not need a notebook or any other accessory to write down your cooking recipes, shopping list, pending tasks, etc. It will be enough to take out the phone to make a quick note that will get you out of trouble, they are intuitive platforms, it will not be a problem to write down what you want.

Note-taking apps have useful features that will help you better organize your day.

You can also use WhatsApp to take notes by creating a chat with yourself, but if you don’t want to do this, there are plenty of note-taking apps available on the Play Store and App Store, but only a few of them stand above the rest. Here you will find which are the best for you to download an application that meets your expectations and becomes your ally.

– Obsidian: It is available for computers and mobiles, which will be beneficial because you will synchronize the information on both devices. With Obsidian you will take notes, edit and arrange them as you wish. There are several interesting tools, such as an interface for attaching tabs and reminders, graphical views, back options, and more.

–Microsoft OneNote: a versatile app that can take notes combined with text, documents, voice notes, handwriting, etc. A point in favor is that it has an OCR scanner that is used to extract text from printed documents. If you want a productive app, OneNote won’t let you down.

–FiiNote: It goes a step beyond taking a simple note, including support for handwriting and typed content. The notes you make in FiiNote will be attached to the calendar, they will support attaching multimedia files, you will be able to carry out complex organization, etc. It could be said that it is an all-in-one app within this scope.

–Google Keep: This platform stands out for being clean, minimalist, intuitive and useful. It’s ideal for hassle-free quick note taking and reminders that go off with an alarm so you don’t forget to stick to the scheduled task. The organization is done with tags and the search function is excellent, you will find any file quickly.

–Notesnook: its main feature is privacy. The app offers various levels of protection, such as locking the app when you close the app or keeping the system secured all the time. Writing notes is very simple and the organization will depend on tags and what you bookmark.

–Simplenote: one of the lightest note-taking apps out there. Its qualities are speed and efficiency, it will be enough to enter the platform to take a note immediately. It also features tagging, backup, syncing, and sharing with other users, which is great for projects at work or school.