The best mobile MOBA games in 2022

Android has many genres in the world of video : gacha-type titles, a wide catalog of card games, interesting soccer simulators, and much more. Among all genres, one of the most attractive today are the MOBA gamesbetter known as «Multiplayer Online Battle Arena«.

MOBAs are titles that combine real-time strategy with action role-playing mechanics.

It is a game mode that is challenging, the most patient gamers are the ones who will be rewarded, since it is vital to know how to overcome each of the stages of complexity that they pose. Mobile MOBA games have become extremely popular, so here we will tell you which are the best of the moment:

– League of Legends: Wild Rift: It is not a simple port, we are facing a complete video game designed for smartphones. They designed it to play on touch screens at a faster pace than the PC version. It is one of the best MOBA proposals today.

– Marvel Super War: a fun game inspired by comics, and for this it is worth it. It also provides 5 vs 5 matches within a map that is inspired by Wakanda. There are 50 selectable superheroes and villains that belong to the Marvel universe.

– Pokemon Unite: the 5v5 match takes place on Aeos Island, where trainers battle a selection of 36 Pokémon. Players earn points by defeating Pokémon on the opposing team. Thus, the goal is to evolve the Pokémon to be more competitive and obtain powers.

– Arena of Valor: suffice it to mention that it is a competitive mobile game, it is very well designed and balanced. It has more than 100 different heroes and multiple game modes, from the traditional qualifying match to death matches. It offers a wide range of functions and possibilities when playing.

– Onmyoji Arena: a classic among mobile MOBA games, it doesn’t add anything new, but it’s a lot of fun. Includes side quests and a full battle pass. There are several interesting modes, such as the chaotic 3 vs. 3 vs. 3 and Battle Royale gameplay, which is appreciated.

– Heroes Evolved: It has a huge community of over ten million players. It offers more than 100 heroes that are divided into multiple roles, including tank, assassin, support, and warrior type characters. Finally, the main protagonist is the 5 vs. 5 with other interesting and entertaining modalities.