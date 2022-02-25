Tech NewsApps

The best mobile math apps

By: Brian Adam

Our mobile phones have become a excellent tool to learn and to improve our training, thanks to the large number of applications available in app stores with which we can learn to speak another language, draw or also improve our math skills, such as these that we recommend:

Some of the best Android apps with which we can learn math or solve complicated math problems and operations of all kinds.

-“Photomath” (Android): This application allows us to solve any mathematical problem or operation just by focusing on it with the camera. In addition, the application not only solves the problem, but also explains the solution process step by step so that we can learn how to solve these types of problems. It also allows you to edit problems with the calculator and use interactive graphs to learn more.

photo math illustration

-“Mathway” (Android): An application designed to solve all kinds of operations and problems step by step. It is an application that is suitable for all levels, from primary school students to advanced users. The app also has advanced tutorial features, explaining algebra, trigonometry, statistics, and even physics and chemistry problems.

MathwayAndroid

-«The King of Mathematics» (Android): A fun application, although for a level that we could compare with secondary education. We will start as a humble farmer and we will have to answer the math questions that they ask us to level up. We will have to solve addition, subtraction, equations, geometry problems, arithmetic, statistics and powers, among other topics.

The king of math App

-«Math, math games» (Android): «Math» is a game with which we can learn mathematics by playing. The application offers us small games and challenges designed for Primary level students. With these games we will test our knowledge, learn and strengthen your knowledge of the subject along with a section of tricks to gain calculation speed and resolution.

Math game, illustrate

-“Graphing Calculator + Math” (Android): Developed by Mathlab, it is a perfect application for solving mathematical problems and breaking down the operations that will lead to the final solution. The operation is simple, since we only have to enter the problem in the upper bar and the app, through its functions such as graphs, scientific calculator, fractions or algebra, offers us the steps to solve it.

math apps

-“Microsoft Math” (Android): Microsoft’s math app allows us to solve complex problems and, at the same time, allows us to practice and improve our skills in this field.

Microsoft Math math apps

