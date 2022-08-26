The best mobile live wallpaper apps (2022)

- Advertisement -

One of the most important things when we have a is to customize it to suit our style. Here the s play a crucial role, as they help to change the appearance without complications. There are various options available, such as portals that have free backgrounds, a good catalog of applications with many wallpapers, and more. Similarly, if you want to go a step further, you also have at your disposal the live wallpaper apps.

Live wallpapers are very eye-catching, they give your phone a unique touch and there are tons of designs.

Here we will tell which are the best live wallpaper apps that you can download. They stand out above the rest because they have a lot of content, you will find the background that suits what you have in mind without any obstacles.

– Cartogram: uses your current location and a map as background. The colors and layout of the map will change as you move from place to place, meaning you’ll always see something different throughout the day. It has many customization options and a useful OLED mode.

– Chroma Galaxy Live Wallpapers: It has backgrounds with unique animations in their style because they are works of art. Many of them look perfect on the mobile screen, the free version includes 30 wallpapers, while the paid app has 250 animated wallpapers.

– Forest Live Wallpaper: it is a live wallpaper that has all the elements of Material Design. It’s just a minimalist forest that sways in the wind and changes seasons from time to time. A plus point is that the colors of the forest can be customized.

– Joko Interactive Live Wallpapers: a very complete application that offers multiple options. There is everything, landscapes, small works of art, cartoons, pets and more. Something interesting is that the wallpapers consume little battery and look very good.

– KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker: its main strength is that it will allow you to make your own live wallpaper. It has its editor, it is very easy to use and it has all the necessary tools to create the wallpaper. It allows generating funds based on Google Fit, the clock, the weather, system information, among others.