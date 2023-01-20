The best mobile insurance [2023]

- Advertisement -

Fortunately for smartphone users, insurers have seen the possibility of business in practically all the adversities that can happen to both the device itself and its owner through its use.

Mobile phone insurance can cover both breakdowns, breakages, loss or theft, as well as fraud

Hence, different insurers offer a wide range of services capable of offer coverage to the most varied incidents. Prices also differ depending on both the type of risk insured and the device. In the latter case, both the make and model, as well as the year of manufacture or its condition, are taken into account. When contracting this type of insurance, it is usual to present the mobile phone purchase invoice, both to prove ownership and to certify which model it is.

The market offers answers that, on the one hand, start in the traditional insurers, such as Allianz, Axa, Caser, Línea Directa, Mapfre, Zurich… that allow the inclusion of the smartphone (as well as other electronic devices such as computers or tablets) in home insurance policies. When it comes to extensions of existing policies It is advisable to negotiate the inclusion of mobile phone risk coverage prior to the renewal of said policy. It is also advisable to consult with other insurers in case a more satisfactory option is found, both for price and coverage, being an additional argument for negotiation the fact of adding the renewal of other insurance policies, such as those for the vehicle.

Some large insurers have established specific divisions to offer insurance on mobile phones, as is the case of Klinc (belonging to Zurich) while others have emerged specifically around this business sector (such as TuSeguroMóvil.com).

In some cases they are the operators themselves (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil/Yoigo) or even manufacturers’ own brands (Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi) those that offer the client their own insurance. The latter would be differentiated insurance from the guarantee that by law covers mobile phones that the seller must offer during the two or three years after the sale of the device.

the operators They offer their insurance to contract customers and some require a stay of 12 months. It is about insurance that they can only be linked with new terminals or purchased from the operator itself. Some (Yoigo) offer a replacement terminal while the repair lasts. The coverage offered by mobile insurance can include: breakdowns, falls, accidents, robbery, theft, fraudulent calls… etc.

By last, some stores, such as El Corte Inglés or MediaMarktThey also offer their own insurance for the mobile phones they sell in their stores. In the case of El Corte Inglés, it is free insurance during the first three months against robbery or robbery, with the owner obtaining the replacement of the terminal or reimbursement in case of fraudulent telephone calls. MediaMarkt offers two possibilities, Accidental Protection and Total Protection, which can be contracted annually or, if paid monthly, up to 5 years in duration.

There are also brands (Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi) that offer their own protection and insurance plans for their terminals. Some of the most interesting are listed below:

The best mobile insurance

-Manzana: iPhone owners can contract Applecare+, which offers technical coverage for two years, including two accidental damage claims each year, although with an additional charge depending on the damaged element (29 euros for the screen or the rear glass, for example).

-Caser: Insure all types of mobiles, regardless of age, for less than 12 euros per month.

-Klinc: The specialized mobile insurer from Zurich offers mobile insurance from 1.50 euros per month, giving as examples iPhone 13 and 14 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for prices 5.30 euros per month. Accidental damage, theft with force, electrical or liquid damage are covered… and can be paid monthly or annually. It also includes insurance for days, which can be activated as many as desired, with a minimum of 90 per year.

-Mapfre: It has an insurance for personal belongings called YipYop, where, among others, mobile phones can be insured from 6 euros per month against accidental risks or theft.

-Samsung: Through Mobile Care+, with a duration of two years (and a total of 2 claims per year), it covers failures, accidental and liquid damage, theft, battery failure… all repairs are carried out by authorized technicians with official pieces.

-TuSeguroMóvil.com: With two contract modalities, Basic (2.50 euros per month) and Multi-device (from 8.99 euros per month) it covers screen breakage, robbery, theft, accidental and water damage. In the case of the Multi-device modality, up to two mobiles can be included in an all-risk insurance, which can be both new and used mobiles, and all household appliances and electronic devices in the family can be included in this category.

-Xiaomi: The Chinese manufacturer has its own coverage through Xtra Mobile Insurance (from 12 euros per month) with protection against bumps, falls, liquid spills or theft. Among its coverages, it offers repair and replacement by means of a refurbished telephone with an excess of 90 euros with collection at the home of the broken mobile and delivery of the replacement.