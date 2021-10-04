The best mobile games where you have to make decisions

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Today, the Android and Apple app stores carry a wide variety of games of all genres. Card games to collect, role-playing games, sports games and also football. In addition, a new categories of games have recently appeared, more leisurely and calm, that we allow to make decisions that will affect the development of the games.

Decision-making games pose complicated situations for the player that force them to think and put their own ethics on trial.

These games, which usually contain a high degree of storytelling, allow us to make decisions that, sometimes will be correct and sometimes not, forcing us to think very well which way to go or what to say to a character.

– «I Am Innocent» (iOS and Android): This is a game in which we will have to investigate a series of murders, with the help of our abilities to hack computers and spy on secret documents. To solve the murders we will have to collect clues that relate these deaths to the disappearance of the protagonist’s brother.

– «City Of Love» (Android): A game that presents a fully interactive story and that combines romance, mystery and the Parisian lifestyle. We will meet peculiar characters and, through our conversations with them, we will create relationships and we will have to unravel an ancient enigma. We can choose how to explore the city and save the original illustrations of the game, which are unlocked at the end of each chapter.

– «Madrid Zombie» (Android): «Madrid Zombi» is an episodes horror novel that allows us to choose our own adventure, by making decisions. We, the protagonists, will have to escape from a Madrid taken over by zombies.

– “Missing” (Android): A game not recommended for all ages. It is a very realistic game that puts the player in the shoes of a kidnapped woman who will be a victim of trafficking in women and prostitution. The player will have to make decisions and take risks to help Champa, the protagonist, by escaping from her captors and regaining her freedom.

– «Reigns» (Android and iOS): In this game we will play the role of a monarch and we will have to make decisions, using a system similar to the one used by Tinder to make a match. Each decision we make will bring us closer to good or evil, so we can become a beloved king or a tyrant.

– «Beholder» (Android and iOS): In a world dominated by an oppressive and totalitarian state, the player plays the role of a building’s janitor, who will have to ensure the happiness of its tenants. However, this is a cover, since in reality the state has ordered him to keep an eye on his neighbors. As players you will have to decide what to do with the information collected and each decision will have its consequences.

– “The Walking Dead: Michonne” (Android and iOS): The Walking Dead saga is a favorite with decision-making game fans. In this case, we will have to advance in the story through decision-making to find out who and why Michonne has been kidnapped.

– «This War of Mine» (Android and iOS): A game acclaimed by critics and players, in which we will have to lead a group of civilians trying to escape from a war zone. The game forces us to make very difficult decisions such as choosing the right path or deciding who to help and who to abandon.

.