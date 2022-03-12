The best mobile games of 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The rise of mobile phones and the continuous improvement of technologies on which they are based, have allowed developers to bet on this type of platform and create some very attractive and fun games. Today, we have mobile games of every genre, from trading cards to role-playing games, so we have a wide variety to choose from.

Among the best mobile games we will find colorful role-playing adventures, competitive games and also collecting games.

-“Genshin Impact” (Android and iOS): It is one of the most played online role-playing games on almost all platforms, from PS4 to PC. Although a high-end phone is required to enjoy it, since the graphics are demanding, it is a very complete game and in which you can get everything completely free. Many characters, a very interesting story and a very fun gameplay.

-“Magic The Gathering: Arena” (Android and iOS): “Magic The Gathering” is one of the most played collectible card games in the world. “Arena” turns Magic trading cards into a virtual experience, offering the chance to compete against other players from around the world or, if you prefer, play against the game’s Artificial Intelligence for practice. Of course, the biggest draw of the game is the collection of cards.

-«League of Legends: Wild Rift» (Android and iOS): The mobile version of “League of Legends” allows game fans to enjoy the classic gaming experience on their mobile phones. These are five versus five battles, in which we will have to understand very well how each character works and what their role is in the game.

-“Pokémon Unite” (Android and iOS): A game that perfectly transfers the experiences of Nintendo games to our mobile phones. Very fun, with Pokémon battles, the possibility of evolving and also online battles against other players.

-«Sky: Children of the Light» (Android and iOS): A game that enters the eyes very well, since it has an aesthetic and a very showy and attractive artistic section. A very worked story, in which we will have to explore the kingdom to return the stars to their corresponding constellations.

-“The Elder Scrolls: Blades” (Android and iOS): Although it has been around for a while now, “The Elder Scrolls” mobile game is still one of the best smartphone games. It is a classic exploration and dungeon game, with a first-person perspective, very careful graphics and excellent gameplay.

