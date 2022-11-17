It is time to review the best mobile games of the year, taking a tour of all kinds of genres, from the best racing games, to the best challenging and complex RPG video games, going through classic games or bestsellers such as platform games. Now smartphones have a very wide catalog capable of satisfying any user.

There are a wide variety of titles that are perfectly designed, offer a first-rate experience.

These are some of the best mobile games of 2022. They stand out for being very complete, they have many game modes, excellent graphics, mechanics perfectly adapted to the phone and more, they offer many hours of fun.

–GRID Autosport: one of the best racing games for smartphones. Its strong point is the gameplay, it is very polished, the same happens with the graphic section. To enjoy it correctly, it is best to have a powerful mobile that is capable of taking full advantage of it.

Gwen: we come to a minigame that originated in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It belongs to the strategy genre, it is a card title where the goal is to have the strongest deck to defeat the enemy. There are many mythical characters from the saga and a huge range of possibilities when putting together a tactic.

–Titan Quest: for many, this is the most complete role-playing game for smartphones. The development of the characters is extremely complete, in each battle a lot of loot awaits and the variety of enemies is incredible. In addition, the controls on the panel are well designed, allowing the experience to be pleasant.

– Castlevania: Symphony of the Night: The quintessential classic of platform video games is now available on mobile. The on-screen controls are well coupled and the gameplay is exquisite, something that is normal in a title of this class.

– Bridge Builder Portal: a perfect combination between fun and complexity, since it is a puzzle game where intelligence and patience are everything. Likewise, you have to deal with the laws of physics to build a bridge that allows you to reach the established objective.

– Doom and Doom II: as expected, shooting titles were not going to be the exception on this list. What can we say about Doom? It has everything you need to have a great time, such as a huge variety of weapons, varied enemies, challenging levels and a flowing gunplay without slowdowns on mobile, as FPS is perfect.

-“Genshin Impact” (Android and iOS): It is one of the most played online role-playing games on almost all platforms, from PS4 to PC. Although a high-end phone is required to enjoy it, since the graphics are demanding, it is a very complete game and in which you can get everything completely free. Many characters, a very interesting story and a very fun game dynamic.

-“Magic The Gathering: Arena” (Android and iOS): “Magic The Gathering” is one of the most played collectible card games in the world. “Arena” turns Magic trading cards into a virtual experience, offering the chance to compete against other players from around the world or, if you prefer, play against the game’s Artificial Intelligence to practice. Of course, the biggest draw of the game is the collection of cards.

-“League of Legends: Wild Rift” (Android and iOS): The mobile version of “League of Legends” allows fans of the game to enjoy the classic game experience on their mobile phones. These are five-on-five battles, in which we will have to understand very well how each character works and what their role is in the game.

-“Sky: Children of Light” (Android and iOS): A game that enters very well through the eyes, since it has an aesthetic and a very colorful and attractive artistic section. A very elaborate story, in which we will have to explore the kingdom to return the stars to their corresponding constellations.

-“The Elder Scrolls: Blades” (Android and iOS): Although it has been around for a while now, “The Elder Scrolls” mobile game is still one of the best games for smartphones. It is a classic exploration and dungeon crawler game, with a first-person perspective, very careful graphics, and excellent gameplay.