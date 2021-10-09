The best mobile games like «The Squid Game»

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For all those who have enjoyed the new Netflix series, «The Squid Game“We have good news, as fans of the game have created a series of fun video games with which to relive the tests that have been seen in the series.

These Android and iOS games simulate the famous “Squid Game” wrist test, as well as other tests in which you play against other players in multiplayer modes.

Before we start with the list, we want to point out that while some of these games are built on top of Roblox, it is not necessary to download or have Roblox installed to be able to enjoy them, since they are independent games.

-Squid Game (Android): This game is based on the “Red Light, Green Light” test. The game is very simple, while there is a green light we can move forward and, when there is a red light, we must be still, at least while the doll is looking at us. The controls are simple and the game has the option to play in multiplayer.

-Squid Game Survival (Android): Another game with which to relive the most famous of the series’ tests. On this occasion, although the graphics and gameplay are nothing to write home about, what stands out about the game is the amount of blood it contains, which will make us feel as if we were in the world of “The Squid Game.”

-Squid Game Challenge (Android): Unlike the previous games, in this one you will find all the tests that have been seen in the Netflix series. It has good gameplay and very interesting graphics, the bad part is that it does not have multiplayer options.

-Squid Game 3D (Android): Again, we will only have the possibility to play the famous game “Green Light, Red Light”. In this game, the most realistic and three-dimensional graphics stand out. We will be able to play against other players, although we will have to be very attentive to the movements of our character.

-Squid Game Battle Royale (Android): With online multiplayer options, this is a more colorful game with more action. On this occasion, we do not find only tests of the Netflix series, but it has some of its own, which are just as fun and addictive. Of course, the wrist test is not missing.

-Fish Game (iOS and Android): In this case, you will need to have Roblox installed, since this game works on the platform. Again, this is the doll game, where you will have to move forward while the doll is on its back and stop when it turns around.

