Many times, Battle Royale type video games where many players enter can become exhausting. It is true that they are fun, but everything revolves around competitiveness. So, for those who want a calmer experience, there are the best mobile games for two players, ideal for having a good time with friends, family, colleagues, etc.

Some two-player titles can be played on the same smartphone, you won’t even need to be online.

In this way, the best mobile games for two players are a great way to spend your free time. In addition, they offer unprecedented freedom, as people can enjoy them on the same phone, on separate mobiles, or over the Internet. Here we will say which are the most striking titles of the moment.

–Crossy Road: The mechanics are very simple, it is nothing more than helping a chicken to get to the other side of the road after avoiding terrible traffic. The game’s two-player mode allows you to play on the same device in a split-screen format.

–Badlands: It has a very beautiful art style where the objective is to guide the character through a lot of obstacles so that he can pass the level. As for the multiplayer, it is both cooperative and competitive and two people can enjoy it on the same mobile without problems.

–Battlelands Royale: a video game similar to PUBG and Fortnite, but the graphics are very simple. A point in favor is that it is not complicated nor does it require a successful strategy to win. It is the perfect title for an online gaming session with other friends. It should be noted that it has a duo and squad mode.

–Sea Battle 2: a video game inspired by Battleship (Naval Battle) with an aesthetic that imitates pencil and paper. You can play with a friend on the same mobile, connecting via Bluetooth and sending an invitation to play online.

–Tank Stars: it is a tactical game inspired by Worms where there is a huge catalog of weapons and tanks. The goal is very simple, the last tank standing will be the winner. The title can be played on the same smartphone or through the same Wi-Fi network.

– Bowmasters: we come to an addictive game where the goal is to eliminate the opponent by throwing a weapon at him. To achieve this, you have to calculate the trajectory so that the impact is accurate and destroys the opponent. Despite how simple it is, it is highly addictive and extremely fun. Players can compete on the same phone or online.