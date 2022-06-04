The best mobile games for meeting friends

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One of the main advantages of Android is that it has a large number of games available, capable of satisfying all tastes. It has excellent free video games, a well-nourished catalog of FPS titles, endless platform games and much more. Now, it also has games that will succeed in gatherings and partiesspecial to have a great time with friends or family.

They are ideal titles for social events, anyone with a mobile can enjoy them without problems.

An important point is that video games are intuitive, there are no annoying rules and you won’t have to read a manual to play. It’s just a matter of installing the title, launching it, and playing! This is a point very much in favor of the games that we will give next.

– Scattergories: is a classic board game on mobile, the goal is to name items in a category that start with the same letter. The more original the answer, the better, as the player will get more points. The title includes fun features, a competent autocorrect ideal for children, leaderboards and multiple game modes.

– Heads Up!: It is one of the best Android games of this type because it is perfect to break the ice. The mechanics are simple, a person will choose the category and will hold the mobile on his head, he must guess the word that is on the screen while the other guests give him clues.

– Ticket to Ride: here the goal is to build railroads across the United States with a set of multi-colored cars. It seems simple, but each player will have a limited amount of pieces and the others will try to block his way so that he cannot advance.

– Exploding Kittens: the mechanics is direct, people will take turns drawing cards, when there are no more options, someone will portray the kitten that explodes. If there is nothing to counter it, the kitten will explode and the player holding it will be out of the match. The title is full of tricks and mechanics that serve to avoid elimination and pass the cat to another player.

–Triple Agent: We have reached another of the best Android games when it comes to fun. Each individual who participates will have a unique secret hidden, whether as a service agent or a deadly virus. The goal is for agents to be able to eliminate covert viruses before they win the game.

– Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: One player will be in charge of defusing a bomb, but to do so, the other players will have to tell him how to deactivate the explosive. To do this, players will have a manual that has the instructions to disable the device. It seems simple, but the truth is that it requires very good communication to be victorious, in addition to the fact that there is a limited time to achieve the objective.