The best mobile apps to go out for mushrooms

With the end of summer and the arrival of autumn, many are preparing to go out to look for mushrooms in our forests. This can be a very fun activity to spend a weekend in the field with, but it can also become a risk, especially if you are not very clear about which mushrooms are dangerous and which ones are not.

These are the best mushroom hunting apps on Android and iOS, with location maps and functions to identify edible and poisonous species.

To enjoy this activity and safely go out for mushrooms, here is a list of the best mobile applications for it:

-Mushrooms Bolets-Mush Tool (iOS and Android): One of the applications to go out for the most popular mushrooms, it has an extensive photographic catalog, very detailed and with comments on the main species, how to distinguish them, if they are edible and their habitat. It also allows us to save the places where we have found the mushrooms and even to find recipes to cook them ourselves.

-Mushrooms PRO (Android and iOS): A paid app, which allows you to identify up to 300 species of mushrooms. It has a photographic library of 2,000 images that allows you to easily identify any of the species. The app has detailed descriptions, identification filters and information on whether they are edible or poisonous.

-Boletus Lite (Android and iOS): It features simple graphics, illustrations, and photos that allow you to identify a wide variety of mushrooms. In addition, if we find a mushroom and we are not sure what type it is with the images, the app will ask us a series of questions that will help us with its identification. It includes a map where you can add marks wherever you find mushrooms.

-Myco (Android): This app has information on more than 300 species of mushrooms, with expandable images. The data is structured by appearance, characteristics, whether they are edible or not, as well as possible confusion with similar species. It works offline, which can be of great help in isolated rural areas. It also allows you to save your position using GPS to return at a later time.

-Fungipedia Lite (Android): The lite version of the app (it also has a more complete paid version) has information on 500 species and more than 2,000 photographs with which to identify the mushrooms. In addition, the app is periodically updated and photos taken by users are added. It allows creating a private database with georeferenced areas, so that we can return to collect more mushrooms at another time.

-Boletaires: All about mushrooms (Android): Focused on the main species of mushrooms that grow in Catalonia, both edible and toxic. It has information to identify and differentiate the different species, as well as a book of 40 recipes with mushrooms and an identification game, with which to improve our mushroom identification skills. It also offers an interactive map in which to save those locations where we have found mushrooms.

-Mushrooms (Android): It includes maps and information on mushroom preserves and open forests in which to collect mushrooms. It also has information on the species present and the possibility of buying permits to collect in the reserves attached to MYCOCIL. Currently, it only offers information on the collection areas of Soria, Burgos and La Rioja, but the app is updated and new information is added.

