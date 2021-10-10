The best mobile apps for hunters

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although when it comes to hunting, the last thing one usually thinks of is an application, the truth is that both the Google Play Store of Android, and the Apple App Store, have a wide variety of applications for hunters, with functionalities Very useful as maps, animal claims and more, which can help a lot during a hunt.

Hunter apps can help a group manage their documents as well as the hunting grounds they manage, mark locations on a shared map, and even call for help if they become isolated.

-Micaza (iOS and Android): It is an advanced search engine for preserves and hunts, the user can search by geographical location, hunting modality, game species. It also offers access to hunting auctions in national and regional parks, international and organic hunting, as well as access to the updated hunting calendar. It has an integrated chat and a scanner for hunting documentation, dog records, etc. , as well as a marketplace where you can find everything related to the world of hunting.

-Micaza Manager (iOS and Android): Micaza Gestor is a version of the application aimed at owners and managers of hunting reserves, as well as managers of hunting societies. In it, it is possible to consult all the news of the sector, the closures and the new regulations. It has a chat that offers direct communication with partners and customers, as well as urgent notices, a marketplace for public hunting sales and a synchronized calendar of events.

-Zeiss Hunting (Android and iOS): It has various features for hunters, such as a ballistic calculator, a news feed with all the latest news from the world of hunting, a space to share photos of hunting grounds, a hunting diary and features for managers and game administrators. It is also possible to register all the equipment and its licenses.

-HuntersMapp (Android): With communication functionalities, thanks to the internal chat with which to send text messages, images, GPS positioning data, hunting territory data and also SOS alerts, to request help. The app offers real-time information and news on weather conditions, availability of reserves, hunting rights, laws on hunting and weapons and a whole series of updated maps.

-Deermapper- Hunting Diary (Android): The app has a hunting diary, to write down everything related to hunting, as well as updated maps of hunting reserves and areas with more activity within the reserves, feeders, viewpoints and hunting chambers. It also has functionalities to share images, personal maps and statistics on abatements or observations, as well as the possibility of creating groups, with the members of the preserve, to share all the information of the hunt.

.