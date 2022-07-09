The best Marvel games for Android mobiles (2022)

- Advertisement -

Android has a very wide variety of genres in terms of video games. In the Google Play Store you can find everything from perfectly designed open world titles, challenging and addictive fighting games, difficult puzzle games and much more.

There are various Marvel games that you can enjoy on your Android phone without any hassle.

If you are a fan of Marvel, you will also find some games that will catch your attention on Android. Although the list is not very extensive, here we will tell you what the best Marvel games really are. This way you won’t waste time downloading something you won’t like. Any title you download will give you hours of fun, each one is worth checking out.

– Contest of Champions: It is a character collection title. The goal is for you to get as many Marvel heroes as possible so you can fight the bad guys. Its mechanics are that of a light combat game, but it is well designed. It also provides an online multiplayer mode and a campaign, which never hurts.

– Future Fight: we have arrived at an action RPG that has a good community of players. You’ll need to gather a wide variety of Marvel heroes and villains to make up your squad. Then, you have to raise your skills to be able to defeat the enemies. The pace of the video game is fast and frantic, so it will catch you without any problems.

– Future Revolution: is an open world action RPG game with a large map full of main and side quests. The graphics and combat are well done, plus the title’s story is very decent. As you go around every corner, you can interact with other players in real time and offer PvP fights.

– Marvel Puzzle Quest: right now it is one of the best Marvel games, although it is very simple, it is extremely fun. It works like a three in a row game where you have to match three symbols in order to deal damage in combat, which is a very original idea. It has many characters, it has an online platform and multiple single player missions.

– Strike Force: is the newest video game on this list, although the gameplay does not feature anything brand new. It revolves around putting together a squad with various heroes and villains to face the enemies. The good thing is that the graphics are excellent, it incorporates role-playing mechanics and there are many things to do.

