The best Mario Kart-like games for mobiles

One of the best racing games of all time is Mario Kart, Nintendo marked a before and after in the video game industry when it launched this title on the market. The good news is that you can have an experience similar to that of this mythical game on your mobile, since there are several productions that offer almost identical gameplay.

There are several phone games similar to Mario Kart that are well made with great graphics and challenging level design.

The list of Mario Kart-like games for smartphones is varied and competent. Here you will find what are the best current titles in this field so that you can have a great time in your leisure time. You will have to unlock many levels, customize the cars and test your skills to be on the podium.

–Beach Buggy Racing: the races are held on open tracks such as beaches and deserts. The objective is to take first place in order to be part of the podium when you finish the circuits that make up a cup. There are also special abilities and powers to attack rivals and increase the chances of winning.

– Kart Rider Rush+: The catalog of cars is extensive, it has go-karts, motorcycles, toilets with wheels, shopping carts and more. Something interesting is that it includes a story mode that will help you adapt to the driving mechanics before starting to compete online or in the most demanding trophies with tracks full of obstacles.

– Moorhuhn Kart Multiplayer Racing: It is totally inspired by Mario Kart, there are a dozen power-ups, various speed boosters, eight tracks and seven different characters. Crossplay is enabled on mobile, which is perfect for online because there will always be players ready to race.

– SmashKarts.io: It has karting cars, but it is a MOBA title where you will be in an arena in which you will have to destroy your rival. Supporting up to eight players online, there are various powers and weapons you can employ to get the enemy off the map as quickly as possible.

– Boom Karts: It maintains the classic concepts of Mario Kart and the races take place in an urban environment. The catalog of cars is extensive and fun, the same goes for the characters. In the race you will find any weapon to sabotage the rivals, you will have bombs, rockets, dynamite, etc.

–Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: The best thing about the game is that the characters belong to popular Nickelodeon franchises, such as SpongeBob, Rugrats babies, Ninja Turtles, among others. It has 30 drivers and multiple improvements for cars and pilots.