The best local multiplayer games for Android

If you have an mobile, you are in luck, since you have a large number of at your disposal. There are plenty of genres, we are talking about excellent Battle Royale type titles, demanding MOBA games, various options when it comes to gacha type games and much more. But that’s not all, since you also have the best games .

Local multiplayer titles offer you the opportunity to play with your closest friends in a simple and practical way.

We will list the best local multiplayer games that you can find on the Play Store. There are all types, so you will surely find one that will meet what you have in mind. Best of all, you’ll enjoy the video game with your friends by your side.

– BADLAND: is a classic from the world of platforms and has its own local multiplayer, allowing up to four players at the same time. It should be noted that the graphics are first class, in addition to the fact that it has its own map editor and is compatible with controls.

– The Battle of Polytopia: a turn-based strategy game, the mechanics are very simple. You have to choose one of the available tribes, build an army, defeat the enemies and expand. It is essential to use the resources well to improve the technology and the arsenal. It has various game modes, including local multiplayer.

– Bomb Squad: its strong point is fun, there are many explosions, the goal is none other than to try to stay alive as long as possible. The best part is that eight people can connect at the same time, so the games are a real chaos where they will try to eliminate each other.

– The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: As its name indicates, the objective is to escape from prison, but it will not be an easy task because the video game requires the use of strategy and reasoning. You can play with up to three friends at the same time and it offers various prison scenarios, each with its own difficulties.

– Sea Battle 2: the naval battle game is a classic within the world of local multiplayer. As always, you will have to try to sink each of your friend’s fleets to emerge victorious. This version includes several interesting game modes, such as the ability to play online, multiple difficulties, etc.