The best life simulator games for mobile

There are a huge number of on Android and iOS and many of them are excellent s. There are great flight simulators, a good catalog of very demanding racing games, challenging motorcycle titles and much more. Now, one of the most played genres are the life simulators because they are very fun and addictive.

Games that simulate real life offer a large number of hours of play, they are practically inexhaustible.

Although life simulators are a niche genre, they have a huge audience behind them. For this reason, we will tell you which are the best of the moment so that you have a great time. You will have a universe of possibilities in the palm of your hand.

– Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp: suffice it to mention that it is one of Nintendo’s biggest video games. It offers you hundreds of possibilities for your desert island to come alive. There are over 1,000 pieces of furniture, clothing, and other accessories. It is extremely complementary, there are no limits to the imagination.

– Godus: It is not focused on the life of a single person, but rather you will embody a god. The objective is to help or prevent a small town from prospering. You will have control over natural disasters, performing miracles, city expansion, etc.

– Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery: focused on a simulation game that takes place in the wonderful world of Hogwarts. The goal is to enroll as a student, choose the room, go to classes and improve to be a recognized magician. There are many customization options and accessories of all kinds.

– Home Street: You will need to create a character to start the life simulation. For this, it will be necessary to generate or buy a house and look for work to survive. There are many things to do, such as having a partner, partying, getting married, having children and more.

– The Sims: a game that is part of popular culture due to its immense fame. To begin with, you will have to produce a character, choose its characteristics, aesthetics and focus on optimizing its abilities so that you get everything you want. There are multiple jobs, areas to go, accessories, house designs, etc.

– Stardew Valley: we come to a farming and life simulator. On the one hand, you will have to manage each one of the resources of your farm to improve, but you must not neglect the personal side. It is essential to make friends, have a partner, have fun, attend events in the city and many other things.

