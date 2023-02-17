5G News
The best LGBTQ mobile games

The best LGBTQ mobile games [2023]

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
The LGBTQ games They are in full growth, more and more titles are coming onto the market that are inclusive and friendly to anyone. Many of them are “roguelike” type video games or life simulators, very playable and entertaining.

LGBTQ games are not only available for smartphones, you will also find them on other platforms.

Below you will find a complete list of the best LGBTQ games that you can download to your mobile today. They are complete titles that will give you many hours of fun. In addition, they have sharp and beautiful graphics and the story they offer is interesting.

–Life Is Strange: is an episodic video game based on several stories, the first installment took place in 2015. Through each title you will embody multiple queer protagonists who must fix certain things from their past so that their lives make sense. You will have to make important decisions that will have a direct impact on the outcome of the events.

– Hades: a hack and slash roguelike where the main character is Zagreus, a hero who is the son of a relevant god. As his name indicates, you will be submerged in Hades and you must fight to get to the surface. While you pass the levels you will have the opportunity to fall in love with three beings, each one of a different sex.

–If Found: This visual novel is valuable because it has a unique art style that stands out as being minimalist. The goal of this game is to help players connect with the emotions of the characters. Much of the story centers on a young transgender woman trying to find the best way to relate to her family and friends.

–Stardew Valley: We come to a role-playing and life simulation game where you will have to improve your farm to be more productive, although it is an infinite title with thousands of things to discover. One of them is that it allows you to marry and have children with one of the twelve characters of the town. If you marry someone of the same sex, you can adopt a child.

–Dream Daddy: it is a dating simulator that offers a unique experience. Here you will be a father who tries to make seven other fathers fall in love, each one of them with a different personality. When you design your character the range of options will be immense, there are many gender identities and sexualities.

– Sky blue: the protagonist, Madeline, is trans, and the game reflects the struggle within her. This premise gives a lot of sense to the story, which unfolds in a platform game that will put your abilities to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies to the test.

