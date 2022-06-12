The best LGBTQ+ dating apps of 2022

There are countless apps on the market to flirt and have dates aimed at all kinds of audiences, from apps to meet people over 50 years of age to apps to flirt in certain languages, such as Catalan or Basque, some that cannot be overlooked are the best LGBTQ+ dating appsas they are booming.

Android has many great apps for LGBTQ+ dating, there are multiple options available.

Now that we are in Pride month -many social networks launch specific functions to celebrate this month- we have compiled a list of the best LGBTQ+ dating apps, which work as community platforms that serve to find friends -or maybe something else- or even some, also the possibility of creating events within the same application. Let us begin!

– HER: It is intended for queer, trans, non-binary women and gender non-conforming users. It is famous, more than five million people use this application, so making new friends will not be a problem. It allows you to generate an exhaustive biography and specify in detail the sex and gender. It is useful for finding dates, hanging out and chatting with individuals with similar interests.

– SCRUFF: We have come to a dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer men. It has a huge community of 15 million users around the world, making an appointment will not become a headache. One plus point is that it hosts in-person and virtual LGBTQ+ events, which is perfect for meeting new people.

– Tser: is an application created by transgender developers and its motto is to bring to life a space without prejudice for trans women and men. It is a very inclusive app where good treatment is above everything else. The application allows you to send voice messages to generate an authentic connection.

– Lex: It has been designed for non-binary, transgender, lesbian, bisexual and queer people to find a partner. Instead of using photos, Lex focuses on users generating ads about what they’re looking for. It offers a list of profiles, it’s just a matter of choosing the most interesting one to communicate with.

– Grindr: is a classic in the world of LGBTQ+ dating apps, it has been around since 2009. It is a traditional dating app, it offers a series of profiles that can be swiped left or right to save or discard them. Grindr’s primary audience is queer, bisexual, and gay men. It is free, but it also offers paid features.