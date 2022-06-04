The best ‘launchers’ for an Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Launchers are extremely popular on Android because they allow you to customize various sections of the mobile. Recently, one of the most buzzed about was Nothing Launcher due to its unique design. Now, the most important thing in this area is that they be stable and fast to have a first class user experience.

A good launcher makes it possible to customize your smartphone’s home screen to your heart’s content.

There are launchers to suit any style, from the most minimalist to those that are loaded with options and colors. A launcher will completely change the appearance of the phone, modify icons, themes, add new features and search assistants. We have taken it upon ourselves to test many launchers, and we can safely say that the ones we will give below are the best in the Play Store.

– Nova Launcher: It is a classic in the world of launchers due to its excellent performance. It is a launcher with an elegant design, fast and has hundreds of customization options. Performance will never be affected, slowdowns will not become a headache. Best of all, they are constantly updating it, they are always adding useful features.

– Niagara Launcher: it is one of the most stable launchers because it revolves around utility. The apps that the user uses the most will be on the home screen arranged alphabetically as a directory. It has a useful option that is capable of removing spam and automatically blocks persistent notifications. Shortcuts to each app save a lot of time.

– SmartLauncher 6: its strong point is the order established by the apps folder that has everything in its place. The applications that the person uses the most will be at hand, it also provides an intelligent search and the application drawer is customizable. There are a lot of icons, customizable colors and functional widgets that can be adapted to what the user requires.

– AIO Launcher: it is a launcher that tries to include useful information beyond the name of the app. In addition to exposing frequently used applications, it offers detailed exposure of the system, calls, messages, emails and scheduled events in the calendar.

– Hyperion Launcher: We have reached another of the most stable launchers in the Play Store because it is similar to the launcher of a Google Pixel. Its strong point is that it is extremely customizable. Themes, folders, transparencies, animations, icon packs, etc. can be configured.