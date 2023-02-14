The Best Last Minute Gifts You Can Send Online Instantly 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re a chronic last-minute shopper or have had an insanely busy month, we’re all guilty of forgetting to buy a gift for graduations, anniversaries, Christmas, baby showers, and, well, the list goes on. With the holidays just around the corner, the clock is ticking to start your gift shopping. Even if you didn’t wait till the last second to start shopping, it can be especially challenging to gift someone who lives far away and that you won’t be seeing in real life anytime in the foreseeable future, which is why finding last-minute gifts you can send online is frankly a game-changer. After all, having the forethought to shop for the appropriate gift for the occasion or event in question, wrap it and then send it off in time is something that can seem nearly impossible—regardless of what time of year it is.

Because I, too, am a lifelong procrastinator (I literally wait until Christmas Eve to do my gift shopping every damn year without fail) I’ve rounded up a few solid gifts you can send online—many of which arrive instantly via email or text. Best of all, these e-gifts, if you will, are actually thoughtful, so they won’t give away the fact that you waited until the very last second to think about it—even if you did. Hey, no judgment here. Of course, even if you have planned ahead, you can send these awesome gifts ahead of time too.

- Advertisement -

From Masterclass subscriptions that offer a slew of different courses taught by celebrities and industry experts like Gordon Ramsey and Anna Wintour, to thoughtful subscription boxes that will keep the gifts coming each month, there’s no shortage of great digital gifts you can send online instantly.

From cooking classes with Gordon Ramsey to basketball lessons with Stephen Curry, Masterclass allows you to give the gift of learning instantly online. You can choose to gift a single course annually for just $90 or an all-access pass for $180.

Cameo is an online service that allows you to “hire” celebrities to create brief custom videos for the giftee in question. These can be sent by email or text, and the prices range between $1 to $2,000 depending on the celebrity you choose.

Disney+ Subscription Gift Card - Advertisement - For the friend or family member who’s always trying to steal your logins, give them the gift of their very own subscription to Disney+ for a year.

Give the gift of a staycation or mini getaway with a ResortPass gift card. Resort Pass allows you access to some of the best pools, spas, and other resort amenity access without being a guest or member. Day passes for pools, cabanas, and other amenities start at just $25 per day.

The Daily Beast Subscription - Advertisement - Deliver a year’s worth of unlimited access to the Beast’s original reporting, right to your recipient’s inbox – no shipping required! Preserve the spirit of a holiday surprise by scheduling exactly when they get notified of the gift.

Give the gift of a glow-up with an Upkeep Beauty gift card. Upkeep allows you to book medspa treatments like facials, Botox, fillers, and other services directly through the app.

Atlas Coffee Subscription The java snob (or casual coffee drinker!) will love Atlas Coffee Club’s premium subscription service. Right now, you can get each shipment for just $14 (regularly $28 per shipment).

Spotify Premium Membership If you’ve ever been on the fence about splurging on a Spotify Premium membership, let me tell you that it’s incredibly worth it—especially when it comes as a gift from someone else.

For the art lover on your list (if they’re based in or close to New York City), there is no better gift than an annual membership to the Met Museum.

Whether your giftee in question just bought their first home or simply loves house plants, gifting them with a subscription from The Sill is always a good idea. Who doesn’t love plants?

Dollar Shave Club Subscription Give them the gift of smooth, fresh skin with a Dollar Shave Club membership or e-gift card. “As long as they shave, shower, or poop,” Dollar Shave Club has your giftee covered.

If you’re really in a pinch, head to Drizly.com ( (or download) the app to send the giftee in question a boozy treat.

Anyone who has Prime knows that the membership offers a slew of perks and benefits that can’t be beaten. Give the gift of Prime this year to anyone who doesn’t (somehow) already have a membership and blow their minds.

Regardless of the celebration, life event, or holiday, you simply can’t go wrong with sending a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Bouqs allows you to send a one-time floral arrangement (with next-day delivery) or a monthly subscription box.

Skillshare Online Courses The perfect gift for that person on your list who already has everything, Skillshare’s premium online courses give members a chance to learn new things and express their creativity. Choose from thousands of classes including Jonathan Van Ness’s Self-care tips and how to play the guitar.

For the beauty lover on your (last-minute) list, give the gift of flawless skin with a Face Laundry gift card. Skin Laundry is a pioneer in the laser space, offering various packages and treatment options for every skin type.

Let Scouted guide you to the best gifts to give this year. Shop Here >

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.