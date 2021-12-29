the best keyboards for teleworking to ask the kings

The Three Kings Day is getting closer every day, and one of the best gifts you can give to that special person (or even yourself) is a good keyboard. Telework has been established in many of the companies and what better than to choose a good keyboard for the day-to-day life of many people: the comfort when typing is not paid for with money, and less if we talk about a work tool such as the keyboard. So below we leave you a selection of the best keyboards to give away and telecommute:

Logitech craft

There is no doubt that Logitech is a reputable brand, but with this keyboard they have outdone themselves in absolutely every aspect. It is one of the keyboards with the best opinions in the entire market, mainly due to its ergonomics and design. It is a premium keyboard that justifies its price very well, and it is something that you will notice as soon as you press the first key.

It is a backlit keyboard, with a very, very elegant aesthetic and a very smooth, agile and precise touch. It also has other functionalities such as contextual controls, adjusting editing tools such as Photoshop, changing songs in Spotify …

Its original price is € 209 on the official Logitech website, but it can be found for less.

Razer BlackWidow Lite

Razer is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized and prestigious brands on the market. In addition to gaming keyboards, it has a series of products aimed at the most general public. Like this BlackWidow you will be right for sure. It is a mechanical keyboard without number keys. Despite being mechanical, it is a silent keyboard and you can even change the keys.

Logitech mx

We bring you another Logitech keyboard, with concave keys to facilitate your adaptation to the finger. If what you were looking for is something similar to the Craft but at a better price, this, of course, is one of the options to consider due to its low price of € 115. It is wireless, with backlighting with proximity sensors and an autonomy of five months.

Apple keyboard

And if you are an Apple fan, you should take this small keyboard into account. It is wireless, but it can be rewired or as you choose, it has a minimalist design and a fairly long battery life. It has a small back pad that will make it stick to the table and not move the least during long working hours.

