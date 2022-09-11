HomeTech NewsAppsThe best keyboards for Android phones

The best keyboards for Android phones

Mobile keyboards are fundamental to the user experience. A good keyboard will allow you to type faster, while a badly optimized one will make it difficult for you to type. Some applications also have useful keyboard shortcuts and only by using the best ones will you be able to get the most out of them.

An efficient keyboard will put everything you need at your fingertips and will make typing easier, errors will decrease.

There are a huge number of keyboards available on android, so it is vital to know which one is really the most competent of all. For this reason, we have prepared a list of the best keyboards so far this year, they have each of the tools you need to write properly.

– Fonts Keyboard: On many occasions you are just looking for a fun keyboard and this option offers you a huge catalog of fonts so you can write with style. Changing fonts is done via a slider menu, so you’ll be changing fonts in a matter of a couple of seconds.

– Simple Keyboard: an efficient app that provides what is necessary to write without inconvenience. It does not have GIFs, swipe typing or emojis, its goal is very direct and basic. Also, its theme is minimalistic, which can be attractive to many users.

– Typewise: It is an original keyboard with hexagonal keys and a layout that does not follow the QWERTY order. It does require a learning curve, but once you get used to it, it will become the most comfortable keyboard of all thanks to its useful and unique key layout.

– Grammarly: a keyboard that helps improve typing exceptionally. It works perfectly with English, so it will become your best ally if you are learning that language. You’ll get great morphology and syntax suggestions for the messages you write.

– Swiftkey: designed by Microsoft, an intelligent keyboard that learns the way you write to offer you suggestions that are adapted to your style and the words you use the most. It will collect slang and nicknames so that autocorrects don’t become a nuisance. In addition, it offers support for more than 700 languages.

– Gboard: a classic in the world of keyboards, it has everything you need, such as a GIF library, Google translate, a wide variety of languages, etc. It includes voice and swipe typing, and a feature to write with one hand or with a stylus.

