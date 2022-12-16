The best keyboards for Android phones

- Advertisement -

Mobile keyboards are fundamental to the user experience. A good keyboard will allow you to type faster, while a poorly optimized one will make it difficult for you to type. Some applications also have useful keyboard shortcuts and only by using the best ones will you be able to get the most out of them.

An efficient keyboard will put everything you need at hand and will make it easier for you to type, errors will decrease.

On Android there are a huge number of keyboards available, so it is vital to know which one is really the most competent of all. The keyboard apps they can add a different experience to our speed and way of writing. Therefore, here you will find the 5 best recommendations for Android keyboards to find the most suitable one according to your style:

–Fonts Keyboard: On many occasions, you are just looking for a fun keyboard and this option offers you a huge catalog of fonts so that you can write with style. The change of the sources is done through a sliding menu, so you will modify the letter in a matter of a couple of seconds.

–Simple Keyboard: an efficient app that provides what is necessary to write without problems. It does not have GIFs, sliding writing or emojis, its objective is very direct and basic. Also, its theme is minimalistic, which may appeal to many users.

–Typewise: it is an original keyboard with hexagonal keys and a layout that does not follow the order of QWERTY. It does require a learning curve, but once you get used to it, it will become the most comfortable keyboard ever thanks to its useful and unique key layout.

– Grammarly: a keyboard that helps to improve writing in an exceptional way. It works perfectly with English, so it will become your best ally if you are learning that language. You will access great morphology and syntax suggestions for the messages you write.

-Swiftkey. With the support of the teamsMicrosoft developers, Swiftkey has one of the most powerful predictive engines out there. It has an automatic and intelligent self-correcting system, which learns our style and forms. The more we use it, the more efficient it becomes.

Fleksy. Fleksy cannot be missing from a list of android keyboards, because he has broken a Guinness Record for his speed. It includes a wide variety of customization options, being able to configure your own private keyboard, incorporation of support for multiple languages ​​and writing using gestures.

-Gboard. The more than 1,000 million downloads from the PlayStore They indicate that this is the most popular Android keyboard app, hands down. In addition, it is still in development and regularly incorporates new features to continue fulfilling its objective: to offer a fast, versatile and personalized writing experience. Some of its functions are now part of the competition, because Gboard has introduced functional freehand or gesture writing, includes a predictive system using AI and multi-language support. And if you are looking for emojis and stickers, it has a very complete search system.

-Ginger. Ginger is one of those Android keyboards that hasn’t caught on, but has plenty of room to grow. Unlike a flat interface like in other apps, use slightly more ornate and colorful themes. It allows you to customize the keyboard experience 100%, with shortcuts to quickly switch between apps like the calendar or even games like Snake. It includes correction, a predictive system and the creation of your own dictionary with commonly used terms.

-TypeWise. The main attraction of TypeWise is that it promises help the user to reduce their typing errors by 80%. The format of the application is not the most common, it has hexagonal-shaped keys and a slightly larger size, reducing typing errors. In addition, it includes an autocorrect that adapts to our style and allows us to provide more tools to write faster on Android.