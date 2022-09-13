The best karaoke apps for mobile phones

- Advertisement -

If you are a lover of singing, then both Android and iOS are going to become your best ally. It is worth mentioning that Spotify already has a mode, which turns the streaming platform into a kind of SingStar, but this functionality is not yet available to everyone.

A good app will give you a complete list of famous songs so you can exercise your vocal cords with electrifying tracks.

While they enable it in your country, the truth is that you can go a step further because in the Google Play Store and App Store you will find an extensive catalog of karaoke applications. They have everything you need to have a great time at any event or party.

In case you want to let out your inner singer, it is essential that you have the support of karaoke applications. Here we will say which are the best of the moment, those that have a perfect selection of themes so that you can have fun for many hours with your friends or family.

– Smule: one of the classic applications that hit the market in 2012. It offers the possibility of recording oneself to later add some voice or video effects in the simplest way possible. Logically, it has songs by important artists for you to sing at the top of your lungs, such as Ed Sheeran, Em Rossi and many more.

– Karaoke by Yokee: If you are one of those people who loves bands that are not very famous, you can be sure that in this app you will find that song. Its strong point is that it has a huge catalog of tracks so that karaoke adapts perfectly to the user’s tastes.

– StarMaker: It works like a small social network where you can find people who love to sing. It has a community of more than 50 million users and songs from all genres, from rock to pop and other little-known styles. It allows live broadcasts so you can connect with your friends whenever you want.

– Simply Sing: This app gives simple singing classes so you can take your first steps in this world. The app will dock its features depending on what you want to accomplish. It serves both to entertain yourself and to perfect your skills and improve when you reach a note.

– Singing Karaoke: We arrived at a simple app fully focused on karaoke, it has thousands of songs. Best of all, the genres are so varied, so you won’t be limited to just rock or pop. It also offers the function of recording yourself while you sing so that you can share it with your friends.

– The Voice: This is the official karaoke app for “The Voice” show. It is a complete platform that has thousands of songs from all over the world for you to sing whenever you want. In addition, you will be able to share the content you create with a community of more than 100 million people.