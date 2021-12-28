The best jokes to send on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Today is the day of the Holy Innocents in Spain and it is a good time to play a joke on friends or family, using one of these recommended apps to play jokes or sending, why not, sending an original message through by WhatsApp.

On April Fools’ Day you can take the opportunity to spend some of these funny jokes through WhatsApp

Whether it’s April Fool’s Day or not, any time is a good time to send a joke through WhatsApp to an acquaintance or coworker. That is why in this article we are going to give you the best jokes so that you can send your relatives through the WhatsApp instant messaging system. Watch out for these tricks:

-Send a fake message. There are applications that allow you to create a WhatsApp message from scratch and make it look completely real. You will have to select the background of the chat, write the text you want, set the time, indicate who you are sending it to … and you will configure an image that will look like a real conversation. You will only have to download it or take a screenshot of it to resend it to whoever you want to play the joke on. You will see how he believes it! We explain how to create a fake WhatsApp message here.

-Hide your name on WhatsApp. Another thing you can do is hide your name on WhatsApp and write “incognito”, without anyone knowing who you are. We show you how to do it in the following video:

-Send a blank message. Another option is to send a blank message and make the person who receives it believe that only they are not seeing the content. If you have ever tried it, you will see that WhatsApp does not allow you to send a blank message, but we will tell you in this article how to send a blank message on WhatsApp with this simple trick.

-Apps to change the voice. There are numerous apps that allow you to change and distort the voice. If you use one of them, you can send an audio message through WhatsApp to the person you want to tease and they will not know it is you (or at least, they will doubt and be surprised).

-Apps to play jokes. You can also use an app to play jokes and create a funny or different image with which to tease your friends by sending it through WhatsApp.

.