The best infinite running games for mobile [2023]

The infinite running games for mobile they have a game mechanic that is very simple to understand, but difficult to master. You have to move forward avoiding all kinds of obstacles to get as far as possible. It is a genre that has been very well received on mobile phones in recent years and more and more titles are being launched on the market. In fact, you can find all kinds of games, where the protagonists of these adventures are from unknown explorers to Mario Bros, Sonic and other tremendously well-known video game superheroes.

In this list you will find the games of infinite run recommended at the moment, some of which are even part of the best mobile games of the year. There is no excuse not to have fun and escape from your pursuers or avoid the traps in an ancient temple. Just choose your own adventure.

-Temple Run: Inspired by the adventures of Lara Croft and Indiana Jones, Temple Run is an endless race with ancient obstacles. The character must avoid ravines, spikes, giant rocks and temple guardians who try to stop him at all costs. Fun, addictive and with an ever increasing difficulty.

-Sonic Dash 2: The fastest blue hedgehog in video games is present in an infinite racing game and stands out for its graphics. The universe of SEGA’s mascot and video games is brilliantly adapted in this second adaptation where we control Sonic and his friends while we dodge Dr. Robotnik’s obstacles.

-Super Mario Run: The most famous plumber in video games could not miss the appointment. Super Mario Run is a video game officially developed for mobiles from the Nintendo license. A simple adventure compared to other Mario platforms, but with all the magic and fun of his saga. Catchy music, ever-increasing difficulty, and heroes and villains straight out of the Mario universe.

-Alto’s Odyssey: An original adventure with a dream aesthetic. Alto’s Odyssey is an infinite running challenge where we control the character by tapping on the screen. The scenarios change between night and day, as well as the obstacles that try to stop the character’s progress. It is a free game and with in-app purchases to facilitate the advancement.

-Smash Hit: A different infinite running game, where the objective goes from avoiding obstacles to destroying them by throwing metallic spheres. To advance you have to destroy the entire environment but with a limited number of spheres. An addictive title with increasing difficulty where you have to be very precise to advance.

-Crossy Road: Similar to Frog, where the player must cross the street to get to the other side of the screen. In Crossy Road, we first have to advance through an endless road avoiding vehicles. The game gets more difficult as time goes by, and its graphic style with pixels and blocks gives it a very peculiar touch. Fun and for the whole family.