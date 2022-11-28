It is increasingly common to equip the private home with technologies that make it a smart home. There are also numerous mobile applications that allow you to control connected devices: home automation applications abound to automate the home and many of them focus on improving security, to keep a house armored thanks to technology. Many apps are used to interact with cameras, activate protection systems and more.

Home security is becoming more accessible, intuitive and smart, there are multiple useful apps made for this field.

In this article you will find a list of the best home security apps:

–WardenCam: ideal to install in old mobiles, since it will turn them into a security camera. The application works with 3G, 4G networks and Wi-Fi connection. It has multi-camera configurations, compatibility with Google Drive, movement detection, alerts, transmits two-way audio and the interface is well arranged.

–AtHome Camera: one of the best in its sector because it has support for various platforms. One point in favor is that it has apps specially designed for Android, iOS, Windows and Mac, which translates into a complete service. It has tools that make it possible to record a certain period of time, multiple view, remote monitoring and facial recognition.

– TinyCam Monitor: The application is made to be installed in the vast majority of security cameras on the market. It is used to monitor from another device everything that the camera films, for this reason it has the capacity to record 24 hours a day, motion detection, etc.

– AlfredCamera Home Security: It also allows you to reuse old mobiles as surveillance cameras. It is very complete, it offers the user remote access, live video transmission, cloud storage, walkie-talkie function and 10x zoom so as not to lose any detail.

– Actual smart security cameras: We arrive at an app that is compatible with all the security systems designed by Nest, Netgear and LG. It will allow access to the cameras or any other hardware from the application, greatly facilitating any task, since the most important functions will be in one place.