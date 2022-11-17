The best hidden tricks of iOS 16

The iOS 16 operating system has arrived on the market loaded with very useful and interesting news, compared to previous versions, which we have been shelling out and which can be used by all users who have at least an iPhone 8 or later models.

Apple’s OS update is much more than just a revamped lock screen, it now has qualities that are both productive and functional.

However, that is only the beginning, since iOS 16 has several tricks up its sleeve that are helpful. Here you will find a list with the best tricks of the iOS 16 system:

– Design of notifications: it is possible to change the way notifications appear on the lock screen. Just go to “Settings” – “Notifications”. There will be three options available, Count, Stack, and List, each with a different layout.

– Battery percentage in status bar: This was one of the most requested features in iOS 16, to activate the percentage you just have to go to “Settings” – “Battery” and change the tab to “Battery percentage”.

– Copy screenshots to clipboard: It is no longer necessary to save the screenshot if it only needs to be used once. It will be enough to take the screenshot and touch it when it slides to the bottom of the screen. Then, you will have to click on “Done” and select “Copy and delete”.

– Disable lock to end calls: repeatedly pressing the lock button may accidentally disconnect the call. To avoid this problem, go to “Settings” – “Accessibility” – “Touch”, then scroll down until you find the “Avoid blocking to end call” function.

– Depth effect on the lock screen: a feature created to generate visual impact. This is a 3D focus that will appear on the panel and activating it is very simple. The first thing is to unlock the iPhone with Face ID.

You will have to stay on the lock screen and hold it down for a second. Afterwards, you should slide the panel to the left and tap on the “+” icon. In this step you have to choose the wallpaper and click on the three points that are in the lower right area. Finally, the “Depth effect” function will be enabled by clicking on it.

– Lock notes: notes can be locked with iPhone passcode. To do this, you have to start the “Notes” app, enter the information and touch the three points that are in the upper right corner. It will be enough to choose “Block” and choose the password configuration.