The Best Grill Tool Sets in 2023

Grilling season is upon us. There’s nothing I enjoy more than stepping outside, lighting the grill, and cooking up something delicious. And while the grill itself is important, the tools you use on it are essential, too. You need a good thermometer to know when your meat is cooked through, a spatula to flip burgers to perfection, and, most of all, a good grill brush to ensure your surface is clean and ready for fresh meat. To help you get outside and get grilling, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite grill tool sets here.

FOR GETTING STARTED

Simpistex 4 Piece Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set - Advertisement - If you want to keep things simple, opt for this set. It has all you need, with tongs, a spatula, prongs, and a three-in-one cleaner to make sure your grill is always ready for whatever you’re cooking up. I love the little rings on the end that make it great for hanging tools on your grill, or, wherever.

FOR GUARANTEED JUICINESS

Alpha Grillers BBQ Grilling Tools Set This four-piece stainless steel set has everything you need to get grillin’. It comes with a nice pair of tongs, a massive spatula for flipping burgers, scalloped tongs for handling delicate foods, super sharp prongs for skewering anything, and a basting brush to make sure your steaks are extra juicy. Oh yeah, and did I mention that the spatula has a bottle opener on it, just in case you get thirsty by the grill?

FOR THE BEST CARRY CASE

Home-Complete BBQ Grill Tool Set - Advertisement - This sixteen-piece set comes with a heavy duty aluminum case so you can store your tools between uses or take them on the go for picnics, camping, or tailgating. It comes with the typical tools like spatulas and tongs, but also includes corn holders, skewers (for kebabs), and an extra heavy duty cleaning brush.

FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED

Grilljoy 24 Pieces Bbq Grill Tools Set This set has so many tools you won’t even know what to do with them. It comes with a thermometer, which I really like and salt and pepper shakers. It also comes with a meat injector so you can inject marinade right into your steaks. Plus, when you open up this case, everyone at the BBQ will know who the real grill master is (you).

