The best Google Stadia games in 2022

Google Stadia is Google’s streaming gaming platform, where you don’t need a computer or console to run titles. The entire process is carried out from the cloud, the person will only require a controller and a Chromecast Ultra to access the service. If you don’t have Chromecast, the Stadia app will do the job for you. Now, the good news is that the system has plenty of top-tier AAA titles.

Stadia’s catalog of games continues to improve over time, there are all kinds of genres.

In Google Stadia, which will launch more than 100 new games, the catalog of titles is getting more and more extensive. If you have a good Internet connection, you can encourage yourself to try them, so that you can choose the most interesting ones, we have made a list of the best Google Stadia games so far. Take good note:

– Cyberbpunk 2077: This game has been polished a lot since its release. The Stadia version plays very well, the performance is comparable to playing on a computer, so it’s no small thing. It has everything you need, a stunning open world, a solid story, and plenty of action.

– Resident Evil Village: the new installment continues with the story of Ethan Winters and his family. The protagonist is still dealing with the problems that started in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Village is a game with more action, although terror is also present, but it does not reach the level of Resident 7. The graphics, the setting, the gameplay and the story are great, it is a title that should be played without hesitation.

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Despite the doubts that it generated before its launch, the new installment focused on the Nordic world has more than complied. It is a very epic Viking story that revolves around revenge and trying to conquer the lands of England. Its genre is the open world RPG, but it is very intuitive when playing.

– Red Dead Redemption 2: is a prequel to the first game to tell the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan in the late 1890s. Arguably, the title has perhaps the best open world seen in a video game to date. Not only does it have thousands of areas to explore, but it is extremely realistic, perfectly covering every detail.

– Doom Eternal: its gameplay is chaotic and very satisfying, in addition to the fact that each fighting arena is accompanied by a spectacular soundtrack. This sequel lives up to the expectations of the most demanding, the fight against demons is bloody and difficult, it will test the player’s skills.

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: Google Stadia doesn’t have any of the Dark Souls games, but it doesn’t matter because From Software’s Sekiro is there. This title redefined the formula to offer something new and more satisfying in every way. Of course, it is an extremely difficult video game, to the point that a fraction of a second makes the difference between an effective or failed attack.

