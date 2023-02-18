Smart speakers are among the most popular smart home products on the market, and they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Google has quickly become one of the most popular smart home ecosystems, with its Google Assistant and Google Home platforms capable of interacting with hundreds of other products and carrying out your voice commands with ease.

Whether you need something to listen to music, sync up with the rest of your home, or just want a good-looking device, here are the best Google smart speakers of 2023. Not all of them are manufactured by Google, but every product on this list offers full support for Google Assistant.

Nest Audio

Best all-around Google speaker

Pros Superb audio performance

Charming design for any decor

Adapts audio quality to any room

Attractive $100 cost

Too complacent with feature upgrades

Google owns the Nest brand, so you can bet that their smart speakers are made to work with Google Assistant and the Google Home app right out of the box. Speaking of the box, this is one of the easiest speakers to set up that we’ve found — thanks to easy automatic pairing and Google’s simple walkthrough prompts. The sound is also impressive — the speaker sports a woofer, tweet, and tuning software that can adapt audio to the surrounding environment (as well as what type of audio you’re playing).

In addition to all the streaming possibilities and connections that Google Assistant can make, the Nest Audio can also pair with another Audio model, allowing you to set up a stereo system with truly impressive sound. The Nest Audio is also fairly affordable for this size of a smart speaker too, so you don’t need to spend too much to get the full package.

Sonos One (Gen 2)

Best Google speaker for home theaters

Pros Excellent sound for its compact size

Google Assistant and Alexa support

Pairs with Sonos sound systems Cons Those only interested in Google won’t need two voice assistants

Sonos excels at combining top-notch sound with useful smart features, and the Sonos One is better than ever with its latest 2nd-generation model that can fill a room with sound while also making your life easier. The Sonos One is a third-party speaker that comes with support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you have a choice of voice assistants. Like the Nest Audio, you can pair two Sonos One speakers together, but you can also link it to other compatible Sonos speaker systems and even use them as rear home theater speakers in a surround sound setup.

While not exactly tiny, the speaker is compact enough to fit on most shelves or desks. There are basic controls on the top of the speaker, but one of the advantages of having a voice assistant like Google Assistant is that you can give hands-free commands, so you’ll have plenty of placement options for this sound powerhouse.

Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi

Best Google speaker with phone charging

Pros Offers convenient wireless charging

Models support Alexa or Google Assistant

Accurate voice recognition Cons Bass overwhelms the audio

If you are really, really invested in Google Assistant already, you probably have it working on other devices, especially something like an Android smartphone. Belkin’s speaker is designed just for such users: The beautiful exterior includes an angled resting place for your phone with wireless charging capabilities, so you can charge up your phone while keeping an eye on notifications. That makes the SoundForm Elite a great speaker to place in central locations — where you still want access to your phone — like a coffee table or desk.

In addition to the built-in Google Assistant, the speaker includes Active Matching technology to optimize audio, as well as dual-woofers with a vibration-canceling design, making this speaker excellent for more bass-oriented music and audio. It can also pair with any other Google-enabled smart speaker. The biggest downside to this amazing smart speaker is that it’s also one of the most expensive options.

Nest Hub Max

Best Google smart display

Pros Dazzling display, perfect for picture sharing

Camera adds a layer of home security

Auto-framing keeps us in view with video calls

Tailored experience thanks to Face Match Cons Audio quality is strained at louder volumes

Your smart speaker doesn’t have to just be a speaker — it can also be a smart display with Google built in. The Nest Hub Max is the best Google smart display around, equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen that allows you to interact with information, watch all kinds of videos, view livestreams through compatible security cameras, video chat with friends, and play unique games. The base includes speakers and a woofer so you still get powerful sound, too.

The Hub Max also has Chromecast for easy casting from other devices. Keep in mind that you’ll want to place the unit in a highly visible spot, ideally close enough to touch to take advantage of the smart display. But in the right spot, this model really can become a hub for your smart home offering a trove of useful info and entertainment whenever you want.

Sonos Move

Best portable Google speaker

Pros Superb build quality

Integration with Sonos systems

Sounds especially good outdoors

User-replaceable battery Cons Sonos app doesn’t work over Bluetooth

Big size, big price

Many of the smart speakers on our list need to stay anchored in one spot near an outlet for power. Not so with the Sonos Move, which is a battery-powered speaker designed to be taken on the go. The battery can last for up to 11 hours on a charge (USB-C charger included), and the design has an IP56 rating to help withstand rain, snow, dust, salty ocean spray, and more.

Like other Sonos speakers, support for both Google Assistant and Alexa is included here. While you may not always be in Wi-Fi range to use the voice assistants all the time, there’s also Bluetooth support, so you can make direct connections to your smartphone and play all the tunes that you want. Read our tutorial to learn how to connect Google Assistant to Sonos.

Nest Mini (Gen 2)

Best small Google speaker

Pros Quick responses

Adjusts sound based on background noise

Eco-friendly materials

Affordable price Cons Max volume could be louder

Same look as the previous model

A personal voice assistant is designed to be, well, personal. If you are less interested in big sound and more focused on a helpful smart speaker at your side, the Nest Mini is an affordable option. The speaker is tiny, but it can still play music or podcasts, and it’s the ideal size to sit beside your computer at a desk — although it can also be mounted on a nearby wall. It also works well as a pair if you’d like to get two.

Of course, sound won’t be as good as with a larger speaker, although you can still enjoy songs on a nearby Mini. Note: You’ll also need to connect the Mini to a power outlet, as it doesn’t have an internal battery.

Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Best affordable smart speaker

Pros Accurate sleep tracking

Tons of data about your sleep

$100 starting price Cons Few new features over previous model

The Google Nest Hub is essentially a smaller, more affordable version of the Nest Hub Max. Offering a seven-inch display, availability in multiple colors, and full support for Google Assistant, this affordable device is a great option for anyone just starting out on their smart home journey.

With a price tag of $99, the Google Nest Hub is one of the cheapest products on this list. But don’t let that fool you into thinking this is a “cheap” device, as it packs in tons of premium features often reserved for much pricier products. This includes a temperature sensor, motion sensor, and even an ambient EQ light sensor to help adjust its brightness.

While the Nest Hub is technically a smart display and not a smart speaker, it’s an easy recommendation thanks to the impressive sound quality offered by its full-range speaker and 1.7-inch driver. It’s also equipped with three far-field microphones that can hear your commands clearly from across the room – although you also have the option to turn off the mic if you want some privacy.

