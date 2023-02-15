The best golf games for mobile [2023]

- Advertisement -

Currently, smartphones have a vast library of sports games. You’ll find a bit of everything, from soccer video games to very entertaining tennis titles. Now, a sport that could not be left out is golf because it has many fans behind it, which is why there are several mobile games funny in this genre.

Golf video games will test your aim and patience, it will not be easy to get first place.

In mobile golf games you will have to calculate the distance, the trajectory, the time and look for the most effective strategy to score with the least amount of shots possible. Next, we will say which are those titles that will meet your expectations, have good mechanics and the graphics also meet.

–Golf Battle: is an adaptation of minigolf to a mobile video game format with very striking 3D graphics. The fields are full of obstacles and you will have the chance to play against other people thanks to the multiplayer. Also, an interesting aspect is that you can acquire several types of clubs, each one for a different purpose, which adds depth to the game.

– OK Golf: It offers a simple and effective gameplay that will serve you in your leisure time. It has a relaxing atmosphere and the title rules are the same as golf in real life. On the other hand, the goal of OK Golf is for you to have a good time trying to get to the hole as soon as possible without having to stress yourself or face misplaced tests.

– PGA Tour Golf Shootout: if you want a complete golf experience, this is the best option. The most striking thing is that it has fully licensed courses and the gameplay has good physics that try to simulate reality. Also, to add to the fun, it has unlockable clubs and daily challenges that will give you nice rewards.

– Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade: The objective is none other than to overcome the obstacles to reach the hole as soon as possible. Here you will get all the obstacles typical of mini golf, which is good news because it is something entertaining that will test your skills.

–Flick Golf Extreme: It has a different and crazy gameplay. Here you must put the ball in a helicopter with a view of a warship, the goal is to calculate the trajectory to hit the enemy and lower it. Likewise, the mechanics are well implemented, you will have to correctly calculate the aim and force to hit the targets.