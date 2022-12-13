The best gifts for those who have an iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A iphoneBy itself, it is one of the best mobiles that exists today. It is a powerful phone that can run all kinds of games and apps, its design is worthy of a high-end and it does not miss any productive function. Likewise, despite how complete it is, there are certain accessories that come in handy to make it a more complete and useful phone.

In the market there are several accessories that are made especially for the iPhone, these improve its qualities or add new tools.

So, there are certain gifts that can be given to the owner of an iPhone so that the smartphone becomes his number one ally. Here you will find a list of those accessories that make a difference for what they offer and for the quality of their construction.

– Apple MagSafe Wallet: It is a small wallet with magnetic technology that is capable of being attached to the back of the mobile. Best of all, if the wallet is separated from the iPhone for more than a minute, the user will receive a push notification indicating the last location of the wallet.

– Car support: ideal for those who use the Maps application to get anywhere because the holder will allow you to look at the phone while the person drives. You just have to adapt the support to a ventilation grill and end of the problem, it does not require adhesives or suction cups. One of the best brands of mounts is Moment Car Vent Mount.

– Bluetooth dongle for flights: an addition designed for AirPods and airplanes, it will no longer be necessary to buy wired headphones. All you have to do is connect the dongle to the audio input so that the sound is transmitted wirelessly.

– Razer Gaming Controller: the buttons on the touch screen of the iPhone is not the most comfortable thing there is. With this in mind, Razer has designed a controller that connects to the iPhone’s Lightning port for low latency. It has everything you need to play like a professional from your smartphone.

– 18mm Moment Wide Lens: It is an attachable lens to take mobile photos to another level due to its wide angle. It is perfect for taking various shots, from portraits to landscapes, the lens is versatile, it is worth it if the user is a fan of the world of photography.