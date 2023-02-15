The Best Giftable Subscription Boxes For Any Kind of Person in 2022

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Shopping is all fun and games until you actually need to put on pants and find the right gift for someone on your list at the last minute. Between traffic, fluorescent lighting, and lugging around bags your personal trainer wouldn’t even be able to lift, it’s a wonder most brick-and-mortar stores stay open. Plus, there’s something to be said about that dopamine high associated with seeing everything you’ve ever wanted in one place. But there’s no denying that gift shopping IRL has its downsides.

There’s no elegant way of saying this, but subscription boxes are your best bet when you’re feeling too lazy to put up with the world and need a gift fast. With a quick rummage through your bag to find your credit card, these subscription boxes prove leaving the house is totally overrated.

- Advertisement - From cooking classes with Gordon Ramsey, basketball lessons with Stephen Curry, film theory with film maker David Lynch, and many, many more, MasterClass allows you to give the gift of learning instantly online. You can choose to gift a single course annually for just $90 or an all-access pass for $180.

History by Mail Subscription This is the perfect subscription gift for the history buff or trivia connoisseur on your list. History by Mail sends out replicas of historical documents each month with detailed context and educational reading material. Plus, it’s only $40 for a six-month subscription.

For bookworms on your list, look no further than the Book of the Month Club’s membership plans. Each month, the club will curate five new books based on their tastes and send them one book to read. Plans start at just $50 (about $16 per book).

- Advertisement - This monthly subscription service will delight any beauty lover. While IPSY doesn’t have a gifting program, you can easily send the gift of monthly beauty products by registering the recipient yourself. See instructions here.

If you’re stumped on what to get that stubborn person on your list who says they don’t want anything but they own pets, you really can’t go wrong with gifting their fur baby instead. BarkBox will send their pup a curated box with over $40 worth of treats and toys.

Give the gift of a good time with Flaviar’s spirit subscription. Let them pick the spirits they want and have it shipped right to their door every month! Flaviar’s tasting guides will help them discover new spirit flavor profiles, develop their palate, and find new favorites!

- Advertisement - Fewer things pull together an outfit quite like a solid, authoritative watch. Every month, Watch Gang sends you a new men’s watch based on your style and budget. Even more incentive to sign up? One lucky subscriber gets a TAG Heuer on Tuesday and a Rolex on Friday.

“Roasted coffee beans falling down” Like wine, the taste and aroma of coffee work together to transport you to a different part of the Earth. Atlas Coffee Club is the closest you’ll get to sipping your way through a new terrain every month, from Sumatra to Cerrado to Sidamo. Each shipment comes complete with brewing tips, tasting notes, and a postcard so you can humble brag via snail mail that you’ve got this whole gourmet coffee thing down pat.

Choosing what to eat for dinner is often the hardest question you’ll have to make all day. There are a plethora of meal delivery services out there (Hello Fresh, HomeChef, and plant-based Purple Carrot are great places to start).

Going wine-less during a solo cheese tasting is basically a federal crime. Before delivering your monthly four bottles, Winc wants to learn all about your palate so they can make relevant recommendations. Out of their stock of 100 varieties, you’re bound to find your new fave from Chardonnay to Shiraz and Merlot to Malbec. They also just launched a Wine Tasting 101 Kit, which features six bottles to taste and learn about the nuances of wine.

Bespoke Post offers a subscription membership that sends themed boxes tailored to your interests based on a quiz. You can choose to buy them a specific number of a-la-carte boxes or gift them with a monthly membership. Boxes are priced at $70 each, but members pay only $49.

Whether your giftee in question just bought their first home or simply loves house plants, gifting them with a subscription from The Sill is always a good idea. Who doesn’t love plants?

Doughp Secret Cookie Dough Club Egg-free cookie dough brand, Doughp (pronounced “dope”) is here to serve you a dose of nostalgia with their safe-to-eat raw cookie dough pints and bite-sized cookie dough nuggets. It’s the ultimate subscription service for the person on your list with a major sweet tooth.

The Date Crate (CrateJoy) Choosing what to do on your date is almost as hard as staying off your phone and making direct eye contact for three hours. The Date Crate does the dirty work for you (well, not all the dirty work, wink wink) by offering a well-thought-out activity for the two of you to bond over. The standard option is full of wholesome, PG ideas like picnics and painting, while the Intimate 18+ option includes the likes of massage oils and bath salts. What comes next is up to you.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.