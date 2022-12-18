The best gardening games for mobile

- Advertisement -

The world of videogames has an immense variety of titles for all tastes, and although it may seem strange, one of the most sought after is the gardening games. They may seem very simple at first glance, but the truth is that they share several similarities with strategy video games and resource management games.

Gardening-focused titles focus on the techniques of growing, caring for, and designing gardens for plants to thrive.

Next, we will give a list of the best gardening games that can be downloaded. They are video games that stand out for being very well designed and having impeccable gameplay. They are made to offer many hours of challenge and fun.

–Stardew Valley: a classic that cannot be overlooked in the gardening and farm keeping genre. It is a video game that has many things to do, there are a huge number of missions, characters to meet, challenges to improve plants and crops, and much more.

–Sunrise Village: it resembles Stardew Valley, except that Sunrise has 3D graphics. Its forte is that the catalog of plants and crops is immense, the player can specialize in certain species to grow his farm and improve each section until reaching the maximum level.

– The Farm: Sassy Princess: a complex game where you have to face various challenges. This is because it is an RPG title with a dense story that requires farming skills. You have to be attentive to every detail so that the plants can bear fruit without inconvenience.

–Inner Garden: Designed for gamers who want a challenging and satisfying challenge. It is a simulator where you have to be in charge of a farm, you will have to meet hundreds of objectives to improve and avoid failure. The objective is none other than to become a power in the agricultural world.

– Farming Simulator 16: As its name indicates, this is another farming simulator that stages even the smallest detail. There are hundreds of seeds, farm animals and machinery to work the land. It is a complete title, ideal for true lovers of this genre.