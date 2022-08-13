The best gaming tablets of 2022

- Advertisement -

The market offers a large number of tablets that are suitable for all types of audiences. There are excellent options for students and Samsung has very interesting models on the market with really competent useful functions. Now let’s take a look at the best tablets for in 2022, Those that offer remarkable performance so that the titles run at their best and without slowdowns.

With a tablet you can better enjoy games thanks to the size and quality of its screen.

Despite the fact that there are many tablets available, the truth is that only a handful are really qualified when it comes to video games. To help you choose the most powerful one, here we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks for the best tablets to play like a gamer.

– Asus ROG Flow Z13: we could say that it is the most suitable for video games, since it is a hybrid between a tablet and a laptop. Suffice it to mention that you own an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It’s a high-end tablet with PC-level performance when it comes to gaming (it’s running Windows 11), you couldn’t ask for more.

– iPad Air (2022): It is one of the best options available for video games, the price is reasonable and the design and construction materials are first class. With its revolutionary M1 processor there will be no game that cannot be executed in the highest quality, it is only a matter of adapting a controller and that’s it, you will play like a professional.

– iPad Pro (2021): for many this is one of the best tablets to play, even above the Asus Z13. This is because it is very versatile, it has what it takes to run games perfectly, but it is also useful for designing, drawing, running heavy programs, etc.

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: the South Korean manufacturer has made a name for itself in the world of tablets. This model is perfect for playing because it has an AMOLED screen with a frequency of 120 Hz. In addition, the Snapdragon chip that it incorporates will run any video game without breaking a sweat.

– Amazon Fire HD 10: certainly not even remotely close to being the most powerful tablet on the market. But, without a doubt, it is the best option in terms of quality – price. It will give you the opportunity to play many demanding titles with a decent average performance. With undemanding games you will not have the slightest problem.