The best games to manage businesses with the mobile

The management games They are similar to strategy video games in that they require you to use your intellect to succeed. In this type of titles, you have to maintain a business through a series of objectives that must be met to get out of business. You also have to manage the finances of the same so that the profits improve over time.

Management video games are complex and challenging, you have to distribute each resource very well to evolve and be better.

In this way, management games are made for patient people because they will not see the results in the short term. The improvements are gradual and you have to optimize many things to be competitive. Here we will give a list of those titles that offer hours of fun and are quite a challenge.

–Earth Inc: it is about transforming a small mining business into a corporation with global reach. It includes several mini-games that serve to generate more profits, strategic bets, staff recruitment, delivery control and more.

–Game Dev Story: the player will be in charge of his own company that is in charge of developing video games. There are many things to do like managing assets, running HR department etc. The goal of the degree is to improve the skill and productivity of the company’s workforce.

–Sim Companies: a management simulator in which you have to control the business managing all kinds of assets and growth proposals. It will start with a very small capital that will grow through the administration carried out by the person. You have to make good decisions for the company to come to fruition.

–Project Highrise: you have to build a series of skyscrapers with many rooms so that they are filled with tenants. The mechanics are simple, it revolves around building buildings, managing resources and keeping the inhabitants happy with the services offered. You have to offer a high quality of life and decent conditions to succeed.

– Hundred Days: In this title you have to own a vineyard and grow the business through the production of excellent quality grapes and various types of wine that meet customer expectations. It’s a tough game, with spreadsheets, profit projections, and other complex administrative tasks.